$SNE Token Sale Goes Live: Here's What You Need to Know About the Upcoming StrongNode.io IDO Launch

TOKYO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StrongNode.io, the Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology company and innovation lab, reveals the new launch date of its Initial Decentralized Exchange Offering (IDO) for the $SNE token. The StrongNode IDO is scheduled to roll out on Thursday, 21st of October 2021 on three partner launchpads: BullPerks.com, Starter.xyz, and TrustPad.io. StrongNode also named QUICKSWAP as its liquidity pool partner. For Starter, the KYC process started last 30 September via Blockpass while the step-by-step guide on how to participate can be found here.



Daniel Saito, CEO and co-founder of StrongNode.io, wants to make "Computing with a Purpose" a reality by compensating users with $SNE tokens for lending their compute resources. "We are looking to solve real-world problems through StrongNode Edge technology and our innovation lab projects. We like the concept of democratizing your computer and commoditizing your computer resources. $SNE can also be exchanged for other tokens from our other innovation lab projects to be spent on services, that runs on StrongNode," Daniel said.



Why Choose $SNE Token?

The $SNE token has value and various use cases within the StrongNode ecosystem. It forms the backbone of our ecosystem where it can be used on our platform for enterprise and end-user services and projects under the innovation lab. There's a lot of utility designed and baked into the token that we are excited to showcase. "StrongNode is here to stay. We want to see global token distribution and achieve maximum adoption and coverage in several wallets for the $SNE token. We want to grow the digital footprint of our decentralized/distributed edge network in the long run," Daniel said.



StrongNode.io is working to be "blockchain agnostic." Upon launch, StrongNode will be available on Polygon (formerly Matic) and will work to eventually be on Solana, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Cardano, and Ethereum. All these are designed to grow the ecosystem, creating a "Network Effect" among node seeders, innovators, and enterprises.



$SNE Token Benefits all Users in the Whole StrongNode Ecosystem

Node Seeders or individuals are paid in $SNE tokens when they provide their spare computational resources such as their idle CPU/GPU cycles, bandwidth, and storage of their home and office digital devices.

Tokenomics

Token Symbol: $SNE

Public Token Sale Start: October 21, 2021

Tokens for Public Sale: 200 million tokens at $0.0015 USD per token

per token Maximum Token Supply: 10 billion tokens

For the latest news and updates, join our official Telegram: https://t.me/strongnodechat and follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/strongnodeedge



About STRONGNODE

StrongNode.io is an Infrastructure-as-a-Service technology company and innovation lab that powers companies globally through its next generation of edge networking by uniquely harvesting a trifecta of idle compute resources and leveraging new blockchain technologies. We are delivering an on-demand, secure, and scalable node technology that will fundamentally reshape the future of how increasingly valuable compute resources are accessed and monetized. We are pioneering a new paradigm in digital connectivity.



For more information, visit: https://strongnode.io/



