Sneak Peek At The Big Panels Featuring C-Suite Speakers At 2019 CMC Annual Summit

FAIRFAX, Va., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the only conference for multicultural marketing leaders developed by multicultural marketing experts, the CMC Annual Summit delivers more top-level content and compelling conversation with its dynamic panel discussions. The Culture Marketing Council: The Voice of Hispanic Marketing will bring together C-suite leaders from top agencies and marketing associations, celebrated creative directors and pop culture experts for a series of powerful panels, taking place June 10-12 at the Statler Hotel in Dallas and covering topics critical to connecting with today's complex and multicultural mainstream.

In addition to a powerful panel featuring Wendy Blume, vice president of marketing for Advance Auto Parts, Federico Valiente, senior director of marketing for Pollo Campero, and Isaac Muñoz, senior business consultant of customer insights at Southwest Airlines who will discuss best practices from their recent culture marketing efforts, other sessions include:

THE CULTURE DRIVEN STORYTELLING

In an on-demand world of videos and images, your story matters. How do you connect your brand or service with the multicultural mainstream in an authentic, culturally fluent way? It's all about culture-driven content that is 100% American and 100% Latino. Moderated by Angela Rodriguez , vice president of strategic insights at Alma, this panel features Gil Gastelum , founder of Cosmica , Nuria Santamaria Wolfe , CEO and co-founder of Encantos , and Felix Contreras , host of Alt.Latino , NPR's program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture.

When it comes to running a marketing business, there are numerous considerations—from structure and billing to staffing and knowledge sharing. Moderated by Jorge A. Plasencia , co-founder, chairman & CEO of Republica Havas , this panel represents associations with Marla Kaplowitz , president & CEO of 4A's , independent agencies with Eduardo Perez , partner at PM3 , and agencies that are part of a holding company with Franke Rodriguez , partner & CEO of Anomaly New York and Toronto , discussing how their strategies and approach differ.

Latinas are the foundation of Hispanic marketing. While they remain the gatekeepers to the family and one of the most important consumers in the market, the Latina woman has changed in the last ten years, and advertisers need to adapt their strategies and efforts to reach her effectively. Two of the categories that have this important target are healthcare and beauty. This fireside chat, moderated by Salma Gottfried , Principal, Brand Management , Richards /Lerma, features Marie Quintana , SVP of marketing & communications for Tenet Healthcare, who will provide insights and strategies to win the hearts of U.S. Latinas.

The CMC Annual Summit features high-caliber content thoughtfully curated by experts rather than sponsorships, breakthrough data and business-building best practices, and networking opportunities with the biggest players in the multicultural marketing industry. With early-bird rates available through May 3, the registration fee is all-inclusive with sessions, awards gala, meals and cocktail hours covered. Register here!

For more information, visit culturemarketingcouncil.org and follow the CMC on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @cmchispanic using the conference hashtag #culturedriven.

About CMC: Founded in 1996 as the Association of Hispanic Advertising Agencies, the Culture Marketing Council: The Voice of Hispanic Marketing is the national trade organization of all marketing, communications and media firms with trusted Hispanic expertise.

