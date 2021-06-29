CHICAGO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of an unprecedented year marked by a global pandemic and social unrest, leadership and communications expert David Grossman interviewed a remarkable group of leaders inside large corporations and small businesses. The leaders were both candid and wise as they reflected on the key lessons they've learned.

Sneak Peek: Upcoming Business Book Features Leadership Lessons from an Unforgettable Year

Those interviews, with a host of other guidance on how to lead teams through crisis and change, are featured in a new leadership book being released this summer by Grossman, founder and CEO of The Grossman Group, an award-winning leadership and communications consultancy that focuses on organizational consulting, strategic leadership development, and internal communications for Fortune 500 clients.

The book, Heart First: Lasting Leader Lessons from a Year that Changed Everything, includes interviews with more than 30 top leaders inside a variety of organizations, each of whom share stories and unique experiences from a year full of challenges and surprising triumphs. Prior to the book's release later this summer, The Grossman Group is releasing a special Sneak Peek preview download, featuring some of the interviews in the book, a full list of contributors, and a snapshot of the rich content to come from Heart First.

One of Grossman's biggest takeaways from his many interviews was the length leaders were willing to go to connect on a personal level with their teams, and to lead with both their heart and their heads.

"This is what this book is all about – applying those lessons learned to become the very best leader and communicator you can possibly be," Grossman writes in the preface to the upcoming Heart First. "Let's face it: It's relatively easy to lead when times are good. It takes a lot more courage, grit and heart to lead during tough times. Now more than ever, leaders play a pivotal role in connecting, calming and inspiring their teams. A big part of that is leading with the Heart First."

In addition to the interviews, Grossman's upcoming book includes some of his most important learnings from several decades advising on leadership, communication and change. There are chapters dedicated to some of the most pressing questions and needs leaders have today, with tips for how to lead yourself, know your audience and their needs, be respectfully authentic, prepare for the most important questions, and many other critical topics.

To view some of the insights from leaders – and see more of what Grossman believes truly makes for great leadership – check out the new Sneak Peek Preview of Heart First here.

About David Grossman

A leading consultant, speaker and author, David Grossman ABC, APR, Fellow PRSA, CSP is one of America's foremost authorities on communication and leadership inside organizations. He is Founder and CEO of The Grossman Group, an award-winning Chicago-based leadership and communications consultancy that focuses on organizational consulting, strategic leadership development and internal communications for Fortune 500 clients. A frequent media source, David provides expert commentary and analysis on employee and leadership issues. He's been featured on "NBC Nightly News," WSJ.com, Today.com, in the Chicago Tribune, LA Times, World Economic Forum, Forbes, and CBS MoneyWatch, among others. He is the author of three other award winning leadership books, "No Cape Needed: The Simplest, Smartest, Fastest Steps To Improve How You Communicate By Leaps and Bounds" "You Can't Not Communicate: Proven Communication Solutions that Power the Fortune 100" and its follow-up, "You Can't Not Communicate 2." David's leadercommunicator blog has been recognized as the #1 blog on leadership by Feedspot five years in a row.

