Sneaker Impact wants you to be a part of the sustainability movement

We support this global effort through recycling sneakers and keeping them out of landfills. The Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, which usually makes up the midsole of most sneakers, can last for as long as 1,000 years in a landfill. Instead, your recycled sneakers are provided to small markets in developing countries to assist those communities in continual economic growth.

The global sneaker market continues to grow and is now a $79 billion industry. With projections estimating to reach $120 billion by 2026. The production continues, but the solution remains absent.

An impactful amount of the world depends on secondhand sneakers. Sneaker Impact fulfills the urgent demand for gently used sneakers in these developing countries by supplying merchants with footwear to improve the quality of life within their community.

Without access to proper footwear, 1.5 billion people have been infected by diseases that are transmitted through contaminated soils, children are not permitted to attend school, and many people are unable to work. By partnering with local businesses and people like you in our community, we give your sneakers a second life while transforming lives. "Recycling comes in many forms, but the only competition we have is the landfills. Global awareness and sustainability begins with us because if we don't do our part, then there will be no us." – Moe Hachem, CEO of Sneaker Impact.

We're partnering with retailers, various brands, gyms, fitness clubs, school systems, marathoners, run clubs and like-minded individuals. Together we are creating sustainable solutions through recycling and upcycling sneakers and giving them a second chance and two new feet to dress. Through fundraising programs in Miami Dade County Public Schools, we've been able to collect over 1,500 pairs in as little as one semester.

One of our ambassadors says, "I am so fired up to be a part of Sneaker Impact's mission. It makes Miami better and it ultimately creates opportunities for a healthier and better tomorrow for the entire world." – Frankie Ruiz, We run Miami, marathon runner.

One of Miami's top gyms has teamed with us, and they said, "Legacy believes in creating community that goes beyond the gym walls. By recycling sneakers with Sneaker Impact we were able to fulfill our mission while helping Sneaker Impact strengthen developing economies around the world." – Mona Harris, Legacy Fit.

If you would like to partner as a drop off location or wish to speak to their team to start recycling your sneakers, please send an email to [email protected].

