SNH Capital Partners Names Susan Blanco Managing Director

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SNH Capital Partners ("SNH") has promoted Susan Blanco to Managing Director. She will lead the Investment Team in San Francisco.

Prior to joining SNH in 2018, Susan served as Managing Director in Houlihan Lokey's Technology Group where she provided strategic and financial advisory services to public and private companies in the technology, software and eCommerce sectors. Before joining Houlihan Lokey, Susan was a co-founder and Managing Director of ArchPoint Partners, LLC, a boutique investment bank focused on providing strategic and financial advisory services to technology and software companies. Prior to founding ArchPoint, Susan held roles at Montgomery & Co., the NASDAQ Stock Market, J.P. Morgan, and Hambrecht & Quist.

"Susan has played an integral role during a record year of capital deployed and capital realized for SNH. Susan's depth of industry knowledge and exceptional track record of transaction sourcing and execution will be instrumental in our growing target markets," said Jevin Sackett, CEO and Managing Partner at SNH Capital Partners.

About SNH Capital Partners

SNH Capital Partners is a U.S.-based, private equity investor dedicated to acquiring and transforming companies in the lower middle-market. SNH has an active strategic presence in each of its core industries, partnering with best-in-class management teams to develop growth platforms across technology and technology-enabled business services leveraging its investment and operational resources. SNH's portfolio companies are market-leading and rapidly growing providers of information, technology, and other business services across various industries. For more information, please visit www.snhcapitalpartners.com.

For more information, please contact:

Brian Kriebel

SNH Capital Partners

415-434-5693

bkriebel@snhcap.com

SOURCE SNH Capital Partners

Related Links

http://www.snhcapitalpartners.com

