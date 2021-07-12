SNHU Celebrates a Decade Without Raising Tuition

"At SNHU, we know students are faced with many obstacles on the path to their degree, and the global pandemic has created even more barriers for underserved learners worldwide," said Paul LeBlanc, University President and CEO, SNHU. "The world has changed significantly over the past ten years, but our commitment to affordability has never wavered. This tuition freeze will help keep higher education within reach for thousands of students across the globe at a time when they need it most."

After a five-year tuition freeze on campus, SNHU radically reduced campus tuition to offer a tiered tuition rate of just $15,000 per year or $10,000 per year starting in the fall of 2021, which aligns more closely with its online tuition rates. This reimagined campus-based experience will provide more affordable, flexible and accessible pathways to higher education for students and families.

"Applying to SNHU was the best decision that I had ever made," said Jesus Suarez '21, who recently completed his BA in Graphic Design and Media Arts. "I didn't think I could afford school, and my advisor was my best friend through a journey that was unbelievable."

SNHU is also committed to helping students keep costs down and borrow smarter. In 2020 alone, through its financial literacy efforts, SNHU's Student Financial Services team helped more than 5,500 learners reduce their loans by more than $23 million by teaching the importance of smart borrowing habits. The SNHU Online Bookstore has also saved learners more than $2 million by decreasing the cost of course materials, increasing the selection of e-books and renegotiating prices with publishers while foregoing commissions.

In addition to the reimagined campus programs, SNHU also formed new partnerships and launched updated programs to expand access to affordable credentials over the past year.

SNHU teamed up with Kenzie Academy in March 2021 to expand access to affordable, in-demand microcredentials. Following the acquisition, Kenzie and SNHU launched a software engineering upskilling program to help learners prepare for the post-COVID-19 workforce with a direct path to high-paying jobs and rewarding careers.

Earlier this year, SNHU debuted a redesigned and more affordable online MBA program aimed at developing flexibility in a rapidly changing job market. Tuition for the revised program was cut by 16% and gives learners the opportunity to earn certifications while completing their MBA in less than a year.

In July 2021, SNHU expanded existing graduate nursing programs by launching a suite of updated, highly competitive and career-focused online MSN degree programs to offer more affordable and flexible tracks for nurses looking to further their careers in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry.

SNHU also remains committed to putting education in the hands of some of the most underserved people in the world, bringing U.S.-accredited degrees to refugee learners in Rwanda, Lebanon, Kenya, Malawi and South Africa through its Global Education Movement (GEM).

"There is talent in every culture and every people," said LeBlanc. "But there is distressingly a lack of equal opportunity and access to higher education, and this is part of what we're trying to address."

About Southern New Hampshire University

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 88-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 150,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the "Most Innovative" regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

