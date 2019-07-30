SNICKERS® Brings Humor And Tasty Satisfaction To Mobile Gifting Program

Helping to spread the humor is Oakland rapper and YouTube star, Caleon Fox. Known for his parodies and moves for days, Caleon created custom videos to reflect different comical moods that are sure to bring satisfaction to a friend's day.

Beginning today and running through the end of September, fans can send a friend one of the videos along with a SNICKERS® Bar by texting BIG MOOD to 62770, scanning the QR code found on 'Big Mood' displays in Walmart stores across the country, or by visiting www.snickersbigmood.com. Participants will be directed to a microsite where they will share the name and phone number for a friend, family member, significant other, boss, co-worker—or whomever!—they'd like to receive a SNICKERS®, along with a personalized message. After the gifter pays $1.65, their chosen recipient will be sent a gift card to redeem for a SNICKERS® Bar at any Walmart store!

The 'Big Mood' custom videos cover an array of comical sentiments:

Lovey Dovey

Say What Now?!

Uh-Huh, Sure

Surprised Like Whoa

Whoops, Fumbled That

Ferociously Hungry

"At Mars, we want to leverage technologies that will bring the world closer together," said Josh Olken, Brand Director, SNICKERS®. "For SNICKERS®, that means giving our fans new ways to experience satisfaction. With 'Big Mood,' not only are they giving a candy bar that is sure to satisfy, they also are getting the satisfaction of connecting with others – and the opportunity to pay it forward with their own 'Big Mood' gift."

'Big Mood' is the first U.S. national micro-gifting initiative for Mars, and the program was initiated by Launchpad, a global digital innovation platform that future proofs Mars' capabilities by piloting technologies on the cutting edge. The partnership leverages the Voxie texting platform, Yiftee for eGift card fulfillment and Popwallet for seamless integration with Apple Wallet and Google Pay. Launchpad initially tested micro-gifting on a smaller scale last year.

For more information, fans can visit SNICKERS® on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or at www.snickersbigmood.com.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With almost $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world's best-loved brands: M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, MARS DRINKS and COCOAVIA®. Mars also provides veterinary health services that include BANFIELD® Pet Hospitals, Blue Pearl®, VCA® and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire its more than 100,000 Associates to create value for all its partners and deliver growth they are proud of every day.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

