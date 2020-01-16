SNICKERS® Is Prepared To Satisfy Something Big

"It's a big year for the SNICKERS brand," said Josh Olken, Brand Director, SNICKERS. "We're not only celebrating the 90th anniversary of the brand, but the Super Bowl will also mark ten years since the iconic "Game" spot launched the award-winning 'You're Not You When You're Hungry' campaign. What better time than the Super Bowl to satisfy something on the biggest scale yet?"

With more than 600 Associates, the Waco Mars Wrigley plant that created this modern satisfaction marvel is also responsible for producing millions of SNICKERS bars each year. The special, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title-setting bar is equivalent to more than 41,000 single-size SNICKERS bars, truly emphasizing that everything is bigger in Texas.

Once consumed, the giant SNICKERS bar will officially be recognized and recorded by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS as the largest chocolate nut bar.

