SNICKERS® To Reward Fans for Sharing Rookie Mistakes This NFL Season

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SNICKERS® 'The Official Chocolate Bar Sponsor of the NFL,' announced a new program to get fans even more excited for football season, playfully dubbed "SNICKERS Rookie Mistake of the Year". The program will celebrate the rookie mistakes that fans share during the NFL season, because maybe they just needed a SNICKERS.

A rookie mistake isn't an error that occurs due to bad luck, but instead it's a funny misstep made when you're off your game. It's unlikely that a rookie mistake is made twice, especially after having a SNICKERS. For example, forgetting your phone with a link to your tickets on the charger at home - rookie mistake. Or heading out on a week-long vacation and forgetting to put up your out of office - another classic rookie mistake.

From Thursday, to coincide with the start of the NFL season, fans can submit their rookie mistakes on snickersrookiemistakes.com either through video, photo or written submissions. Throughout the NFL season the SNICKERS brand will connect, celebrate and laugh along with fans who share examples of rookie mistakes. At the end of the regular season one rookie mistake will be crowned the ultimate 'SNICKERS Rookie Mistake of the Year.' A panel of NFL experts will be on hand to choose the top submission, with the winner receiving two tickets to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, where they will also have the opportunity to experience rushing the field after the game.

On top of the grand prize of Super Bowl LVI tickets, throughout the season, NFL-themed prizes will be awarded to fans who have shared note-worthy rookie mistakes, including surprise visits or shoutouts from current NFL players and of course, SNICKERS.

"NFL season kickoff is one of the most highly-anticipated moments of the year, and we're excited to bring better moments to fans as they come together to celebrate the return of America's favorite game through SNICKERS long-standing partnership with the NFL," said Sarah Long, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America. "Rookie Mistakes happen both on and off the field, but we're here to tell fans that if you made a rookie mistake, the solution is simple, maybe you just need a SNICKERS."

To launch the campaign, the SNICKERS brand has teamed up with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to share examples of rookie mistakes he has made both on-and-off the field.

"We've all had our share of rookie mistakes, don't worry about that," said Smith-Schuster. "That's why I'm pumped to be part of this program and to help the SNICKERS brand bring fans together through hilarious rookie mistakes that happen to us all. Plus, there's some incredible prizes up for grabs! So, don't be shy, make sure to head to www.snickersrookiemistakes.com and share yours. I can't wait to see what you send in!"

To submit a rookie mistake and learn more, fans can head to snickersrookiemistakes.com from Thursday, September 9 or share their rookie mistake on social using #SNICKERSROOKIEMISTAKE. Be sure to follow along on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram for updates and all the rookie mistake content you need this season.

The SNICKERS Rookie Mistake of the Year program is part of a new NFL themed campaign developed by BBDO New York. The campaign, 'Rookie Mistake? Maybe You Just Need a SNICKERS' will illustrate that when you're off your game and make a Rookie Mistake, a satisfying SNICKERS can help sort you out.

SNICKERS, 'the Official Chocolate Bar Sponsor of the NFL', is a chocolate candy-bar, crammed with peanuts, caramel and nougat then coated with milk chocolate. SNICKERS chocolate candy bars are available at retailers nationwide.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 125,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. The Mars Compass, inspired by the Economics of Mutuality, is used to measure the company's progress in service of its purpose; The world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

