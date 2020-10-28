SNICKERS® Wins Nationwide Vote In Halloween Candy Showdown During Annual Network Morning Show Contest

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, Mars Wrigley's SNICKERS® Brand was once again crowned the king of Halloween candy, having bested 15 other candy brands in a network morning show's annual candy showdown. More than 20,000 people voted in the final face-off with one last competitor, where SNICKERS received 52 percent of the vote.

"SNICKERS always satisfies our fans, but it was especially satisfying to see the brand take the title of America's favorite Halloween candy in this year's contest," said Sarah Long, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America. "It's a great moment that we can celebrate with SNICKERS fans who are thrilled that their favorite candy won. This just gets us even more excited for the better moment, which happens later this week, when our brands such as SNICKERS, M&M'S®, TWIX®, SKITTLES® and STARBURST® bring more smiles, helping remind Americans that Halloween is not cancelled – whether they celebrate with each other in-person or digitally."

For any American that's still weighing their options on the best approach to celebrate America's beloved Halloween holiday for them and their family, Mars Wrigley recently launched TREAT TOWN™, which is a digital Halloween trick-or-treat experience that will ensure everyone can participate in the traditions of the season. Whether a candy giver or a trick-or-treater, fans can download the free TREAT TOWN™ app to their iOS or Android device, and begin collecting their favorite candy, connecting with friends and family and visiting US attractions – all from the comfort of their own home.

For more information on how to create better moments this Halloween, visit treat-town.com.

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 125,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive.

