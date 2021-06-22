Snipitz™ Welcomes Kelly Ratka and Dene Williamson to Expand Enterprise Outreach for Rapid Market Growth

DALLAS, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Snipitz is building tremendous momentum as outreach has begun within the sports and entertainment industries. To create the right partnerships, an Enterprise Accounts Team has been formed of Kelly Ratka, Director of Enterprise Accounts, and Dr. Dene Williamson, Sports Enterprise Account Executive.

Ms Ratka, formerly with MGM Resorts International, has turned her focused attention to building partnerships with those in the concert, theater, and general entertainment space, "It's an incredible privilege to approach major players of the entertainment industry with our dynamic solution to attract, retain, and interact with their audience."

Dr. Williamson has extensive experience working within the sports industry and teaching sports business management at the college level. This combination of talent adds tremendous value when working with Snipitz sport's partnerships. Dr. Williamson's excitement is palpable of what Snipitz will do for live sports broadcasting. "We could not be more excited to bring THE next generation of live sports viewership to market. Every sports franchise needs to step on board to be a part of offering their fans the Snipitz viewing experience."

The Snipitz Content Delivery Interface™ (CDI) offers an unparalleled viewing experience for live and produced content. The plugin mobile, web, and TV application offers content producing enterprises the ability to increase revenue and market share, while truly engaging viewers in every moment. Snipitz continues their development and is currently testing v2 of beta - being fully operational on iOS, Android, web, and TV.

Founder and President Denny Darmo is enthusiastic, "I could not be happier in the talents of Kelly Ratka and Dene Williamson to be building the right enterprise relationships for Snipitz to launch. We offer content viewing options that allow the sports fan to watch a hockey game from behind the goal or a virtual concert attendee to watch their favorite artist from multiple angles within a stadium. Through our CDI, we create a competitive advantage for our enterprise partners and an unparalleled experience for their viewers and Kelly and Dene are the two perfect people to cultivate those winning relationships."

The Snipitz™ application is fully functional and is in active beta testing for release and white-label solutions. For more information, please visit www.Snipitz.app and direct media inquiries to Deb Colitas, Director of Marketing & Communications at [email protected].

SOURCE Snipitz LLC

Related Links

www.snipitz.com

