SNK NEOGEO mini International Pre-Orders Start in America

OSAKA, Japan, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SNK CORPORATION (Corporate HQ: Suita-city, Osaka, Japan) announced that the SNK NEOGEO mini International, a new SNK branded game console celebrating the 40th anniversary of the SNK brand, will be open to pre-order on September 12th, 2018 in America. Sales information is as follows:

Country

Pre-order time

Pre-order platform

USA

2018/9/12 12:01 AM PST

Amazon.com

GameStop
SNK NEOGEO mini International
SNK NEOGEO mini International

NEOGEO mini accessories, which includes gamepads (both white and black colors), stickers, and HDMI cables (for TV use), will also be open for pre-order via local distribution channels.

The NEOGEO mini is a game console including 40 of SNK's greatest game titles. All the titles are selected from the "NEOGEO" game platform from the 1990s. The console has a 3.5-inch LCD display so it can be played without connecting to a TV screen. Players are invited to enjoy classic NEOGEO titles on the NEOGEO mini.

NEOGEO mini official website:

https://www.snk-corp.co.jp/cn/neogeomini/

Product information

  • Product name: NEOGEO mini International
  • Number of titles included: 40 titles
  • LCD display size: 3.5-inches
  • Machine size/weight: W108mm x D135mm x H162mm/390g
  • Accessory: Lightning to USB cable (Type C) *Power adapter is not included
  • Outputs: HDMI output (for TV use), headphone output, joystick output x 2

