SNK NEOGEO mini International Pre-Orders Start in America

OSAKA, Japan, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SNK CORPORATION (Corporate HQ: Suita-city, Osaka, Japan) announced that the SNK NEOGEO mini International, a new SNK branded game console celebrating the 40th anniversary of the SNK brand, will be open to pre-order on September 12th, 2018 in America. Sales information is as follows:
|
Country
|
Pre-order time
|
Pre-order platform
|
USA
|
2018/9/12 12:01 AM PST
|
Amazon.com
|
GameStop
NEOGEO mini accessories, which includes gamepads (both white and black colors), stickers, and HDMI cables (for TV use), will also be open for pre-order via local distribution channels.
The NEOGEO mini is a game console including 40 of SNK's greatest game titles. All the titles are selected from the "NEOGEO" game platform from the 1990s. The console has a 3.5-inch LCD display so it can be played without connecting to a TV screen. Players are invited to enjoy classic NEOGEO titles on the NEOGEO mini.
NEOGEO mini official website:
https://www.snk-corp.co.jp/cn/neogeomini/
Product information
- Product name: NEOGEO mini International
- Number of titles included: 40 titles
- LCD display size: 3.5-inches
- Machine size/weight: W108mm x D135mm x H162mm/390g
- Accessory: Lightning to USB cable (Type C) *Power adapter is not included
- Outputs: HDMI output (for TV use), headphone output, joystick output x 2
