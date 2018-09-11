SNK NEOGEO mini International Pre-Orders Start in America

NEOGEO mini accessories, which includes gamepads (both white and black colors), stickers, and HDMI cables (for TV use), will also be open for pre-order via local distribution channels.

The NEOGEO mini is a game console including 40 of SNK's greatest game titles. All the titles are selected from the "NEOGEO" game platform from the 1990s. The console has a 3.5-inch LCD display so it can be played without connecting to a TV screen. Players are invited to enjoy classic NEOGEO titles on the NEOGEO mini.

NEOGEO mini official website:



https://www.snk-corp.co.jp/cn/neogeomini/

Product information

Product name: NEOGEO mini International

Number of titles included: 40 titles

LCD display size: 3.5-inches

Machine size/weight: W108mm x D135mm x H162mm/390g

D135mm H162mm/390g Accessory: Lightning to USB cable (Type C) * Power adapter is not included

Power adapter is not included Outputs: HDMI output (for TV use), headphone output, joystick output x 2

