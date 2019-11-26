SnoFolio Sponsors World Cup Racer Sam Dupratt and Continues Sponsorship of the Killington World Cup

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SnoFolio is excited to officially announce its financial support for Alpine racing phenom, Sam Dupratt via a helmet sponsorship. The sponsorship is the first of its kind for SnoFolio and marks the beginning of what the brand hopes to be a longtime tradition of supporting professional athletes competing within the FIS community.

The helmet sponsorship aligns with SnoFolio's mission to nurture the development of snowsports athletes at all levels, from beginners in ski school to world-class athletes competing on the global stage.

Sam Dupratt pre-season training at Copper Mountain, Colorado

"It is an honor and inspiring to have a professional athlete join the SnoFolio team," says SnoFolio's Director of Marketing, Daniel Demschar. "Sam will have a unique opportunity to showcase a brand he believes in and the whole team at SnoFolio is very excited to see the SnoFolio blue competing in the most historic and famous ski races on the globe."

The 2019-2020 season will be Dupratt's first full World Cup tour and he will kick off his circuit at the Lake Louis World Cup event, starting Saturday, November 30 through December 8. Dupratt will compete in the Super G and Downhill disciplines.

"I promised myself that I would ski race as long as I could see myself improving," says Dupratt. "That was my motivation in my pursuit to a professional career following my college racing. SnoFolio is building a company around the goal to make better skiers. Whether it is recreational or racing the SnoFolio products are vital tools to accomplishing this goal."

In addition to the Dupratt sponsorship announcement, SnoFolio is thrilled to publicize its sponsorship and presence at the HomeLight Killington World Cup, taking place at Killington Ski Resort in Killington, VT. November 29 through December 1, 2019.

"With over 30,000 people over the weekend coming to the event, we look forward to talking, listening and understanding the needs of the ski and snowboard community," says SnoFolio's Daniel Demschar. "Being involved in such an event creates trust and awareness within the ski racing community. SnoFolio hopes to be involved with the top skiing events around the country in order to grow and build partnerships."

While at the event, SnoFolio will have staff wearing their signature blue and answering questions for anyone interested in learning more about the snowsports training management system's offerings and capabilities.

About SnoFolio

SnoFolio Corp is a snowsports technology company founded in 2015, and located in Salt Lake City, UT, and Vancouver B.C. We are powered by a passionate and dedicated team of skiers, instructors, racing veterans, coaches, educators, and technologies. Our mission is to provide the most innovative and engaging athlete performance development solutions to the snowsports community.

