Snoop Dogg Is New Face of G-Star RAW

The campaign merges G-Star's Hardcore Denim philosophy with Snoop's signature blend of humor, style and backside appreciation. The collaboration is brought to life by a video that is creatively celebrating denim booties, featuring men, women, islands, hot air balloons and yes…even doggs.

Gwenda Van Vliet - CMO G-Star RAW:

"Snoop Dogg is a true Original: best in class, real and outspoken. He is continuously re-inventing himself and he merges worlds in unexpected ways. Our joint campaign is bringing that philosophy to life, and is a tongue-in-cheek tribute to all denim booties."

Snoop Dogg:

"I'm teaming up with G-Star, because we are both pushing the field, staying ahead, cutting the edge. We are both masters of our craft – leading the game. You know what I'm saying? We look ahead."

The G-Star RAW 'Say it Witcha Booty' campaign in collaboration with Snoop Dogg debuts on September 8th, 2021 supported by outdoor and online activations.

For more information on the 'Say it Witcha Booty' campaign, visit: g-star.com/snoop-dogg-hardcore-denim

