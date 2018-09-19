Snoppa ATOM, the World's Smallest Gimbal Surpasses $1M Milestone on Indiegogo

Unlike all the other existing 3-axis gimbals on the market, the ATOM's lightweight portability and pocket-friendly size makes it great for everyday use. Made with high-end nylon, the ATOM is very durable and steady with its 310g payload supporting smartphones of various sizes - which include the recently released IPhone Xs Max, IPhone X/ 8 plus, Samsung S9+ and Huawei P20 Pro among others, and external accessories effortlessly. The gimbal's unconventional motor arm structure provides ease on setting up and guarantees that the phone is always centered when placed on the slot. The inclined arm design makes for hassle-free shooting as the side motor will not touch or block the phone.

The ATOM is the first gimbal of its kind to feature a built-in mic jack for supporting third-party microphones. Despite its small build, the ATOM is packed with two built-in 2000 mAh 26350 batteries to supply it with a 24hr life. It also works as a power source for phones - supporting wired and wireless charging even while shooting videos. Its buttons are strategically placed for reaching the joystick, zoom slider, portrait and landscape switch, trigger, and the record/stop buttons with one hand in just seconds.

With the Snoppa App, users are able to take advantage of the ATOM even better. Exciting functions and shooting modes such as motion and static time lapse, long exposure, auto panorama, slow motion and face tracking among others add up to a fun-filled shooting experience.

The ATOM, with these revolutionary design and features, forms part of Snoppa's dream to give everyone across the world the opportunity to enjoy more powerful and exciting filming experiences. As a team of experienced engineers and product designers who are video, sports and fun enthusiasts themselves, the shared passion is what pushes Snoppa to develop innovative filming products, like the portable and flexible gimbal stabilizer series, to effectively solve existing filming challenges and improve users' shooting experiences.

The crowdfunding campaign with the discounted price closed on the 25th of October. For more information, please check their indiegogo page at https://igg.me/at/gimbal.

About Snoppa

Snoppa Technology Co. Ltd. is based in China. The company specializes in making film shooting facilities for both professionals and the masses and gears toward developing multi-axis stabilizing technology. Aside from the ATOM, they also have other photography and videography gadgets such as handheld and on-vehicle type stabilizers. These include Kylin M, Snoppa M1, and Snoppa GO. The products could be used with either smartphones or action cameras. For more information, please check on Snoppa's website: http://www.snoppa.com/index.html?language=en

