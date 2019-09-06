Snow Joe® Inspired to #GenerateHope for Hurricane Dorian Relief

"One of the most powerful tools we have is the power to do something positive," said Snow Joe CEO Joseph Cohen. "That's why, after seeing the devastation of Dorian, I just knew we had to help."

As part of the company's #GenerateHope initiative, Snow Joe decided to pay it forward to those in need by donating 50 portable power generators that are destined to arrive in the Bahamas to assist in the Dorian relief efforts. Their donation inspired FIRMAN to match Snow Joe's contribution, for a total of 100 generators.

"As the official online distributor of FIRMAN Power Equipment, when I heard what Joe and his team were doing – I didn't even think twice about participating. As two of the leading manufacturers of outdoor power equipment and generators, it only made sense for us to work with Snow Joe + Sun Joe to help pay it forward," said FIRMAN CEO Gregory Montgomery.

The portable generators donated by both Snow Joe and FIRMAN will provide those impacted by hurricane Dorian with power on demand wherever and whenever they need it most. The donation was inspired by the news story of the magnanimous kindness of an anonymous stranger, who purchased 100 FIRMAN generators to donate to the relief efforts.

"As part of this donation, we're calling on others to continue to pay it forward by joining the #GenerateHope movement and contributing whatever is within their means. We all have the power within us to help," continued Cohen.

Those looking to participate in other ways can also donate directly to the American Red Cross (redcross.org), provide emergency food relief through donations to World Central Kitchen (donate.wck.org), or use the hashtag #GenerateHope to spread awareness of this powerful cause.

About Snow Joe® + Sun Joe®

Snow Joe® + Sun Joe® design and create innovative outdoor tools to keep your home, yard and garden looking beautiful throughout the year. From battery-powered dual-stage snow blowers and hybrid-powered snow throwers, to lighted snow brooms and roof rakes, to electric mowers and leaf blowers, pressure washers, tillers, trimmers, hedgers and edgers – there's a solution for every season. Go With Joe® and Get Equipped® with the right tools to tackle any lawn and garden chore. For more information, visit: https://www.snowjoe.com or connect with Snow Joe® + Sun Joe® on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For media inquiries, please contact pr@snowjoe.com

About FIRMAN Power Equipment

FIRMAN Power Equipment provides Power on Demand. Whether you are powering all of the fun stuff at your campsite or while tailgating, or keeping the lights on during a power outage at your home, you can trust your FIRMAN Generator to get the job done. As one of the world's largest manufacturers of portable generators we know what it takes to make an industry leading generator. For more information, visit: https://www.firmanpowerequipment.com

