Snowstorm on Super Game Day Could Mean Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Free Furniture for Art Van Furniture Shoppers in Toledo Area

WARREN, Mich., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of winning free furniture plan to get off the sidelines and shop at the Art Van Furniture and Art Van PureSleep showrooms in Toledo, Genoa and Findlay, Ohio, from Friday, January 4 through Monday, January 7, 2019, during the Midwest's No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer's fifth annual "Let It Snow" promotion. If three inches of snow or more touches down on Super Game Day, February 3, shoppers will score full refunds on their in-store purchases of at least $999.

"There will be much more than football for Toledo families to cheer about if three inches of snow blitzes the town on game day," said Ron Boire, president and CEO of Art Van Furniture. "We want Art Van shoppers to be big winners."

The participating Art Van Furniture and Art Van PureSleep stores are at 1301 E. Mall Drive and 4600 Talmadge Road in Toledo, 22225 State Rt. 51 West in Genoa, and 10300 W. State Route 224 in Findlay. Shoppers will receive refunds (including sales tax and delivery fees) on furniture, mattresses, and flooring items if the Toledo Express Airport National Weather Measurement Station records a snowfall of three inches or more between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on February 3.

In 2015, Art Van Furniture refunded $2.5 million to delighted customers throughout the Midwest as part of its "Let It Snow" promotion during record-breaking snowfalls. That year, Art Van Furniture shoppers in Ohio received more than $400,000 in refunds.

For complete details, visit artvan.com.

About Art Van Furniture, LLC.

Art Van Furniture, LLC is the Midwest's No. 1 furniture and mattress retailer with 188 stores in nine states operating under the following brands; Art Van Furniture, Art Van PureSleep, Art Van Flooring, Scott Shuptrine Interiors, Levin Furniture, Levin Mattress, Wolf Furniture and Gardiner Wolf Furniture. Founded in 1959, the company is headquartered in Warren, Mich. Art Van Furniture owned by Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. of Boston. Visit artvan.com for more information.

SOURCE Art Van Furniture

Related Links

http://www.artvan.com

