SNU Announces New Online Master's Degree Program in Instructional Design and Technology

"Many Christian colleges and universities are left to hire instructional designers who potentially lack experience and competence in integrating faith into course designs," said SNU's Program Director and AVP for Instructional Strategies Dr. Scott Marsee. "SNU is considered a leader in many areas of education, and this program will add a new dimension that would set us apart as a leading educator for instructional designers that operate from a Christian worldview."

The Master of Science in Instructional Design and Technology prepares scholarly practitioners to serve in leadership roles within the field and improve learning and performance within a variety of environments, including K-12, higher education, healthcare, the military, and business. The program emphasizes foundational theories and practices, instructional design and human performance processes, project management and leadership, ethics and legal implications, and the evaluation and integration of technologies. Students in this program take one class at a time so they can master one subject before moving onto the next.

To learn more about this degree program and to begin the application process, visit SNU's instructional design and technology program page and its " What to Expect from Online Adult Education " page.

ABOUT SNU

Founded in 1899, Southern Nazarene University (SNU) seeks to make Christlike disciples through higher education in Christ-centered community. Its College of Professional and Graduate Studies is designed for working adults, offering degree-completion and graduate programs to prepare them to succeed in their individual career paths. All classes take place completely online or one evening a week, so students can accomplish their goals while working full-time and caring for a family. With campuses in Bethany and Tulsa, as well as classrooms in Del City, various satellite classrooms, and online options, there are opportunities to learn from any location.

For more information, visit https://pgs.snu.edu/ .

