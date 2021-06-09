SNU, Del City to Co-Sponsor Event at Patriot Park Celebrating Military Veterans and Families
Event Will Take Place on Saturday, June 12, and Include Food, Games, and Informational Booths From Community Partners
Jun 09, 2021, 08:56 ET
OKLAHOMA CITY, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Nazarene University (SNU), a private, Christian liberal arts university that offers flexible degree-completion and graduate programs for working adults through its College of Professional and Graduate Studies, will co-sponsor an event this weekend with Del City designed to celebrate and thank local military veterans and families. The event is set to take place at Del City's Patriot Park on Saturday, June 12, from noon to 4 p.m.
Active military and veteran students make up 25% of the adult and graduate student population at SNU, and creating a welcoming, supportive environment for them is central to the school's mission. In fact, SNU's Veterans Educational Transition Success (VETS) Center, with offices located on both the Bethany and Tulsa campuses, is one of a select group of universities across the nation to be recognized by the Centers of Excellence for Veteran Student Success.
"SNU is committed to serving veterans as they work towards their educational and career goals," said VETS Center Director Mark Nadig. "All veteran and military family and friends are invited to Patriot Park this Saturday to help us celebrate and thank our greater Oklahoma City veteran and military community for their sacrifices and service to our nation, and to build camaraderie with fellow veterans."
The Del City event will provide grilled hot dogs, chips, popsicles and water to veterans and their families, along with complimentary SNU logo sunglasses, bubble blowers and sidewalk chalk packages for children. Any additional guests are welcome to purchase food, drinks and snacks from two food vendor trucks that will be in attendance.
Del City's Eagle Harbor Aquatic Center at Patriot Park will also be available for families to use during the event.
A wide range of community partners will be in attendance with information on services that they provide to veterans. These partners include:
- Del City Chamber of Commerce
- Oklahoma Gas & Electric Energy Corporation
- American Legion Post 73
- VFW Post 9969
- Former Oklahoma State Representative, SNU alumnus, and Army veteran Gary Banz
- Volunteers of America for Veterans Services
- Red Rock Veterans Mental Health Clinic
- Oklahoma Army National Guard
- University of Central Oklahoma and SNU Army ROTC
- Redlands Community College Veterans Upward Bound Outreach Team
- Valley Hope Treatment Center
- Oklahoma Goodwill Veterans Programs
"We want to connect veterans with other community partners who are dedicated to supporting and assisting veterans and their families to ensure their success and well-being," said Nadig. "This event offers a perfect opportunity for that, while having fun at the same time."
Click here to learn more about the services offered to SNU's military and veteran students.
ABOUT SNU
Founded in 1899, Southern Nazarene University (SNU) seeks to make Christlike disciples through higher education in Christ-centered community. Its College of Professional and Graduate Studies is designed for working adults, offering degree-completion and graduate programs to prepare them to succeed in their individual career paths. All classes take place completely online or one evening a week, so students can accomplish their goals while working full-time and caring for a family. With campuses in Bethany and Tulsa, as well as classrooms in Del City, various satellite classrooms and online options, there are opportunities to learn from any location.
For more information, visit https://pgs.snu.edu/.
SOURCE Southern Nazarene University (SNU)
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article