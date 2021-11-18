SNU Launches Military Benefits Assessment

The assessment helps veterans and active service members determine which VA benefits they are eligible to receive. Tweet this

"VA benefits can be a daunting task for veterans," said Veterans Educational Transition Success (VETS) Center Director and Army veteran Mark Nadig. "SNU wants to provide a resource that outlines options for those that want to return to school. This tool gives our team the ability to have informed, individualized discussions with veterans from the very beginning."

To identify the benefits they qualify for, prospective and current students simply have to answer a few questions. Then, a member of the VETS Center staff will follow up with personalized recommendations and advice. This follow-up meeting is an essential step in the process. During the meeting, experts on staff help veterans and their dependents understand not only the benefits for which they qualify, but also how to combine benefits to make the most of what is available.

The benefits the VETS Center reviews include Department of Defense (DoD) Tuition Assistance (TA), the Post-9/11 GI Bill®*, the Montgomery GI Bill®, the Survivors' and Dependents' Educational Assistance (DEA) program, the Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E) program, and the Fry Scholarship, in addition to several ancillary assistance initiatives such as the Yellow Ribbon Program.

The full-time staff at the VETS Center, with offices located on both the Bethany and Tulsa campuses, assist with educational benefits, career transitions and academic support programs and connect veterans to valuable community resources.

"SNU is committed to providing superior service to veterans and their dependents," said Nadig. "The new benefits assessment is a perfect complement to the VETS Center offerings."

The benefits assessment is part of SNU's online veteran's resource center — a one-stop shop for potential and current veteran students, who make up 25% of SNU's adult and graduate student enrollment. The resource center provides educational resources and illustrates the many ways that SNU supports veterans, service members and their families through career services, counseling, financial aid and community partners.

SNU's commitment to veterans was recently acknowledged when it was named a College of Distinction , with special recognition for excellence in Military Support.

The benefits assessment is available here .

*GI Bill® is a registered trademark of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). More information about education benefits offered by VA is available at the official U.S. government website at http://www.benefits.va.gov/gibill .

