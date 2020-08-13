SNU Offers First Online Doctoral Degree Program

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Nazarene University (SNU)—a private, Christian, liberal arts university that offers flexible degree-completion and graduate programs for working adults through its College of Professional and Graduate Studies—today announced it has launched its first online doctoral degree program. With the launch of its Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in Administration and Leadership program, SNU now has online degree offerings at every academic level: bachelor's, master's, and doctoral.

Catering to those who already have jobs and/or families, SNU's College of Professional and Graduate Studies recognizes that adults who would like to pursue advanced degrees often need flexibility in order to do so. Online offerings such as SNU's Ed.D. in Administration and Leadership allow them to pursue a degree that offers flexibility to attend class from anywhere and work on coursework when it is convenient.

"This marks a major milestone for SNU as our first online doctoral program enables busy working adults to earn a terminal degree, regardless of their stage in life or geographic location," said SNU's President Dr. Keith Newman. "We envision hundreds of graduates of this program serving their communities with passion and purpose in a variety of disciplines and professional roles."

This program enables students outside of the Tulsa and Oklahoma City areas to earn a doctoral degree from a Christian university. In particular, the offering opens up a new opportunity for educators, as well as nonprofit and corporate business leaders, in rural areas to pursue a doctoral degree that will positively impact their respective schools and industries.

"Our Ed.D. is not just for educators," said SNU Doctoral Program Director, Dr. Stephoni Case. "Our doctoral candidates are pursuing careers in business, healthcare, nonprofits, public service, and more. While this program is challenging, it also enables students to focus on one course at a time before moving on to the next to ensure true engagement with the subject matter."

A main differentiator between this doctoral degree and other programs is that SNU's online 32-month program will mirror the same format as the face-to-face program, with an embedded dissertation to be completed by the end. Each cohort will also have the benefit of a dissertation director that works with all learners throughout their program of study. Students engage with their instructors and receive personal advising and coaching throughout the research process.

"After careful consideration of both in-state and out-of-state doctoral programs, the Southern Nazarene program was the first curriculum that addressed the areas of my education I am wanting to advance," said Superintendent of Pauls Valley Public Schools and SNU doctoral student Mike Martin. "With my busy schedule as a superintendent coupled with living in a rural location, the online format along with the dissertation advisor to guide me through the process will be a positive support system. I look forward to working with the faculty there to accomplish my personal and professional goals."

Classes take place online or one evening a week, allowing busy adults to earn a doctorate that best suits their current life situation. SNU's degree programs feature multiple start dates throughout the year, as well as small class sizes and affordable prices. The university's online programs are taught through Canvas, a user-friendly, effective learning management system. Information about SNU's online education tools can be found in the blog post, Everything You Need to Know About SNU's Online Tools .

To learn more about online programs available at SNU, visit our Online Programs page and our What to Expect from an Online Degree Program page.

ABOUT SNU

Founded in 1899, Southern Nazarene University (SNU) seeks to make Christlike disciples through higher education in Christ-centered community. Its College of Professional and Graduate Studies is designed for working adults, offering degree-completion and graduate programs to prepare them to succeed in their individual career paths. All classes take place completely online or one evening a week so students can reach their goals while working full-time and caring for a family. With campuses in Bethany and Tulsa, as well as classrooms in Del City, various satellite classrooms, and online options, there are opportunities to learn from any location.

For more information, visit https://degrees.snu.edu/online-degree-programs-designed-for-adult-students .

