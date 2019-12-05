Snug Reaches New Milestone of 250,000 Cumulative Check-Ins

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Snug, the friendly, free daily check-in service for seniors living alone, today announces crossing the milestone of 250,000 cumulative check-ins.

The service involves an app that checks in on you every morning. If the senior does not respond, it will alert the senior's emergency contacts and arrange a wellness check (depending on the senior's plan). When a senior successfully checks in on the app, he or she gets a positive quote of the day and then Snug will check back in the following morning.

"This is a really exciting milestone that shows the trust and value that our community has in the service. There are a lot of groups out there living with daily risk - seniors, epileptics, type 1 diabetics, and others. There's going to be many more big milestones like this as we help make every day better for millions of people and their loved ones." - Preet Anand, President of Snug

Some stats about Snug's customers:

1 in 3 Seniors citizens live alone. That's 15.4M Americans.

Americans. 12.6M Americans will develop epilepsy at some point in their life.

Americans will develop epilepsy at some point in their life. 1.25M Americans are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes

www.snugsafe.com

Customer Quote

"I've set up two relatives with Snug. My mom, who recently lost her husband and now lives alone in San Diego. And my uncle who lives closer to me, in Santa Rosa, CA. He takes care of my aunt who has dementia. They live in their own home for now and he was concerned what would happen if he were to suddenly die one day... what would my aunt do and how would anyone find out about it? So Snug gives us a little peace of mind that if something were to happen, it would only be a matter of hours before we'd find out about it." - Sandy

Customer Quote

"I am a "young senior" at age 63. Since I am retired and live alone, I was concerned that if I ever had a medical emergency days could pass before anyone checked on me. Snug Safety is the perfect answer for this problem. I check in each morning with just a click on my phone!" - Barbara C.

Contact: preet@snugsafety.com

SOURCE Snug

Related Links

snugsafe.com

