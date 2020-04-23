SNUG Silicon Valley Announces 2020 Best Paper Award Winners and On-Demand Content

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS), in conjunction with the Technical Committee for the Synopsys Users Group (SNUG®) event in Silicon Valley, today announced the winners of the best paper awards for SNUG Silicon Valley 2020 and the online availability of content planned for the event.

SNUG, the industry's largest user conference, has provided Synopsys users with an opportunity to share experiences and learn about Synopsys' newest products, IP and future technology direction. 2020 marked the 30th anniversary of SNUG Silicon Valley; however, the decision was made to cancel the event due to measures necessitated by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Synopsys and the conference's Technical Committee are providing the conference papers and presentations to Synopsys users. In addition, Synopsys co-CEO Aart de Geus recorded a message to share his thoughts about SNUG and new product introductions.

"SNUG has cultivated a spirit of community and innovation for 30 years," said Savita Banerjee, principal program manager at Microsoft and SNUG Silicon Valley Technical Committee chair. "It's an event I look forward to every year, not only to learn about interesting industry trends and disruptive technologies, but to also connect with the brightest minds that are shaping the tech landscape."

The SNUG Silicon Valley Technical Committee, which is comprised of 45 members from 25 different industry-leading corporations, selected three papers from the user-submitted content to receive SNUG Best Paper Awards based on technical merit, novelty and value to the user community. The winners are:

First Place:

Managing Variability in Memory Designs using HSPICE & CustomSim

Ashish Kumar, Shubham Varshney – STMicroelectronics

Second Place:

Preventing and Reducing Dynamic IR drop Issues using Redhawk-SC Fusion

Swati Jindal, Mahesh Harinath – Microsoft

Third Place:

ECO Synthesis Gate Level Netlist of FSM with Formality

Sathappan Palaniappan – Broadcom

These award-winning papers, along with over 100 other items of rich, technical content, including user papers, presentations, and recordings of user and tutorial presentations are now available on SNUG on Demand. Content spans multiple tracks including artificial intelligence, automotive, cloud, custom implementation & analog/mixed-signal simulation, digital implementation – physical, digital implementation – RTL, low power, signoff and characterization, test and verification. All content is accessible to any Synopsys user with a current SolvnetPlus account.

"While SNUG was cancelled due to extenuating circumstances, preparations were well-underway," Banerjee said. "The impressive technical content, contributed by expert users spanning all facets of SoC development, had been carefully curated by the Technical Committee for months. Authors worked tirelessly to incorporate feedback from the Tech Committee and Synopsys reviewers to ensure content quality. We are delighted that Synopsys has decided to publish proceedings and acknowledge the authors of the three papers that received remarkable distinction."

About SNUG

Since 1991, the Synopsys Users Group (SNUG) has represented a global design community focused on innovating from Silicon to Software. Today, as the electronics industry's largest user conference, SNUG brings together over 12,000 Synopsys tool and technology users across North America, Europe, Asia, and Japan. In addition to peer-reviewed technical papers and insightful keynotes from industry leaders, SNUG provides a unique opportunity to connect with Synopsys executives, design ecosystem partners, and members of your local design community.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com .

