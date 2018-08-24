So Yummy And Good Morning America Break GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Record For Most Cookies Iced In 1 Hour

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- First Media's So Yummy , the number one food brand on social media, joined forces with Good Morning America on Thursday, December 13 to break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ record for the Most cookies iced in 1 hour. Good Morning America anchors and special guests were on-hand to help 50 volunteers decorate gingerbread cookies ahead of the holiday season, culminating in a surprise donation from So Yummy to Cookies for Kids' Cancer, a nonprofit committed to raising funds for research to develop new, improved and less toxic treatments for pediatric cancer.

The team decorated a total of 1,696 cookies in the span of 1 hour, which is 527 more than the previous record of 1,169 set in 2015. First Media Co-Founder and President Sharon Rechter surprised Cookies for Kids' Cancer founder Gretchen Witt with a $15,000 donation, and all decorated cookies were donated to local New York non-profit organizations. Ahead of the record attempt, 100 So Yummy employees baked over 2,500 gingerbread cookies, and even decorated a few of them in the likeness of the GMA anchors. The video of the creation of those cookies has over 5.2 million views on Facebook in just five days.

"At So Yummy we are all about taking ordinary things and making them extraordinary. There is nothing more extraordinary than breaking a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title with Good Morning America, especially for a charity as important as Cookies for Kids' Cancer," said Rechter. "There were so many logistics that went into decorating this many cookies. It was truly a team effort and we're thrilled we pulled off this amazing feat."

After being presented with a donation of $15,000, Witt added, "For an organization like So Yummy to put their full weight behind our mission of helping to fund research for pediatric cancer is awe inspiring. The first step to change against a statistic as daunting as the number one disease killer of children is to create awareness. So Yummy's voice is a virtual roar and call to action to get involved, and we are incredibly grateful."

First Media, a multi-platform content publisher dedicated to "do it all" millennial woman, boasts 75 million monthly unique viewers. The So Yummy brand provides its audiences with hacks, tips and tricks for any recipe; bringing fun and excitement to everyday culinary experiences and providing attainable, genius recipes for the whole family. So Yummy boasts 574M+ video views per month, 21.2M+ monthly engagements, and 12.6M+ average video views per post.

Since launching So Yummy and its sister brand Blossom in 2016, the company has seen an astounding total video views of 24 billion on Facebook, 2.7 billion on YouTube, and 1 billion on Instagram. So Yummy was recently ranked the number one food channel on YouTube, and the number two food channel across all social media in the world; and Blossom was recently ranked the number one home/DIY channel on YouTube.

So Yummy: YouTube , Facebook , Instagram

Blossom: YouTube , Facebook , Instagram

ABOUT FIRST MEDIA

First Media is an industry-leading publisher providing content for the savvy millennial woman. Serving a loyal female audience, First Media's social platforms Blossom, So Yummy and Blusher have nearly 90 Million total followers and over 1.5 Billion monthly video views. First Media's cable TV division operates BabyFirst, the leading 24/7 linear baby network, which is available in over 120 million homes around the globe, in 33 countries and in 13 languages. To learn more, visit First.Media .

ABOUT COOKIES FOR KIDS' CANCER

Cookies for Kids' Cancer™, a national 501(c)3 non-profit, is committed to raising funds for research to develop new, improved, and less toxic treatments for pediatric cancer, the #1 disease killer of children in the U.S. We provide inspiration and support for individuals, businesses and organizations to raise funds by hosting grassroots bake sales and other fundraising events.

ABOUT GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS (GWR) is the global authority on record-breaking achievement. First published in 1955, the iconic annual Guinness World Records books have sold over 141 million copies in over 40 languages and in more than 100 countries. Additionally, the Guinness World Records: Gamer's Edition, first published in 2007, has sold more than 4 million copies to date. Guinness World Records' worldwide television programmes reach over 750 million viewers annually and more than 3.7 million people subscribe to the GWR YouTube channel, which enjoys more than 328 million views per year. The GWR website receives over 20.5 million visitors annually, and we have over 15 million fans on Facebook. The Guinness World Records commercial sales division provides customized consultancy services for some of the world's top brands and agencies to help place record breaking at the heart of their marketing campaigns, employee-engagement programmes, and live and experiential events.

