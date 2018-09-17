Soak in the Mystique of the Kumbh Mela With The Ultimate Travelling Camp (TUTC)

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746674/TUTC_Kumbh_Mela_Tent.jpg )



The Allahabad Kumbh Mela scheduled for January 2019 is believed to be one of the most sacred pilgrimage places for Hindus, held at the confluence (Triveni Sangam) of the Ganga, the Yamuna, and the mystical Sarasvati.

On the invitation of Shri Shri 108 Mahant Late Shri Bala Krishna Das ji Maharaj and his son Shri Bipin Bihari Pandey ji Maharaj at Shri Ramanandiya Vaishnav Ashram Pratisthan Puri, Samudra Koop Tirth, Jhusi, Allahabad, The Ultimate Travelling Camp (TUTC) will soon be traversing to the holy land to launch the 'Sangam Nivas' Camp and introduce travellers to an unparalleled, multi-sensory journey into the very heart of the Kumbh Mela. TUTC's latest offering - Sangam Nivas, Allahabad - aims to provide the quintessential essence of the Kumbh Mela to seekers of spirituality and well being, while bringing forth the holistic aspects of Indian philosophy and mythology.

Guests can choose from specially appointed spacious 17 Luxury tents and 27 Super Luxury Deluxe tents equipped with modern amenities and ornate bespoke furnishings.

The camp has weaved in exclusive activities specially curated to enhance the Kumbh Mela experience. Witness the sea of fervent devotees performing their rituals and offering prayers or choose to visit the various Akharas to get comprehensive view on the ideology and philosophy of different sects of Hinduism. Partake in morning Yoga and Meditation classes held for guests staying at Sangam Nivas, or enjoy the Kumbh Mela on an early morning boat cruise and watch devotees by the river banks perform ablution and offering prayers to their divine deities with hymns and mantras being chanted in unison. Capture the mystical milieu of humankind and faith on camera as part our photography excursions.

Guests will be treated to simple yet unique culinary experience where vegetarian including 'satvik' food, freshly baked breads, pies and cookies will be prepared by our Chefs.

Sangam Nivas will be operational from 10th January to 6th March, 2019.

