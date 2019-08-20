Soak Up the Rest of Summer: 4 Ideas for the Perfect JLOFTS Weekend

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JLOFTS— Greenwich, CT apartments that offer spectacular modern residences, in addition to spacious, office space, boast a contemporary design, European-style kitchens, light-filled residences, and an array of spectacular amenities. JLOFTS shares inspiration for how to spend your perfect weekend!

Greenwich Museums and Attractions

Immerse yourself in the arts without needing to stray too far from home at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich! This month stop by for an exciting exhibition centered on Sharks or to see the creations of Greenwich native, Vin Giuliani. After the museum, enjoy lunch at one of the many local restaurants for a delectable meal, or browse the local shops. When you make JLOFTS your home, you'll enjoy living within walking distance of iconic Greenwich Avenue.

A Broadway Day to Remember

You don't have to stay in Greenwich for a good time! Meet up with friends in Manhattan for a Broadway show and a delicious dinner, or spend an evening taking in one of the last Shakespeare in the Park showings of the summer. Within walking distance to the Greenwich Metro-North Train Station , JLOFTS Greenwich offers a perfect mix of suburban Connecticut living with incredible access to all that New York City has to offer.

Enjoy the Amazing Amenities at JLOFTS

There's so much to enjoy at JLOFTS! Head up to the exclusive rooftop deck, the J-Roof, for a barbeque dinner solo, with neighbors, or with friends! With an outdoor kitchen and plenty of available seating, the J-Roof is the perfect place to unwind. Don't forget to work on your swing! Featuring an outdoor rooftop putting green, residents can shave a few points off their golf score with a little practice. If you'd rather relax inside, kick back in the Clubroom while watching your favorite movie on the large-screen television, or enjoy a friendly game of pool. For the perfect farewell to summer party, be sure to reserve the Private Dining Room, with enough seating for 12 guests and a catering kitchen, you'll be sure to wow your visitors.

Spend a Day with Your Barking Best Friend

JLOFTS is bark-friendly, and features a self-service dog spa available to all residents, so you and Fido can go explore the local shops, parks, and beaches, with no fear of tracking remnants of your exploration into your apartment. Your furry best friend can come along with you to enjoy each of JLOFTS incredible amenities, so get to know your neighbor-dogs and arrange some play dates!

About JLOFTS

With an outstanding walking score of 75, JLOFTS Greenwich CT Apartments are close to all. Recently named on Money Magazine's list of 'Best Places to Live,' Greenwich has high-end shops and boutiques and quality dining options within walking distance. JLOFTS Greenwich apartments offer young professionals and families a low-key alternative to a congested urban lifestyle.

