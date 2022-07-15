Soap And Cleaning Compounds Global Market to Reach $242.7 Billion in 2026

Jul 15, 2022, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soap And Cleaning Compounds Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global soap and cleaning compounds market is expected to grow from $157.02 billion in 2021 to $172.1 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The market is expected to grow to $242.7 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9%.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the soap and cleaning compounds market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the soap and cleaning compounds market. The regions covered in the soap and cleaning compounds report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The global population is 7.9 billion in 2022, thus increasing the global demand for soaps and cleaning products. This significant rise in demand from the population for end-use products gave a major boost to the overall soap and cleaning compounds market. Additionally, rapid urbanization especially in the developing economies supported the demand for these compounds through increased end-use product consumption.
The raw materials market is highly volatile, this is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the soap and cleaning compounds market during the forecast period. When increasing raw material costs coincide with decreasing sales prices, soap and cleaning companies have to compromise on their profit margins. Rising trucking, railroad, dry-bulk, and air-freight rates are also negatively impacting the market. Soap and cleaning product manufacturers are extremely sensitive to fluctuating raw material costs.
Scope
Markets Covered:1) By Type: Soap and Other Detergents; Surface Active Agents; Polish and Other Sanitation Goods
2) By Application: Household; Commercial
3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets; E-Commerce; Pharmacy Stores; Other Distribution Channels
4) By Category: Mass; Premium
5) By End User Application: Health & Beauty; Dishwash; Clothes; Other End Use Application
