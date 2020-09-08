SOAR™ Launches CBD Brand And Product Line For The Active Mind And Body

In July, the Brightfield Group reported the U.S. CBD market was worth $4.2 billion, with projections of $16 billion by 2025. However, the industry boom has raised suspicion about product quality and industry regulation, and the market is challenged by consumers who are skeptical of manufacturers and the health benefits of CBD. Founded by a diverse collective of like-minded, active enthusiasts passionate about clean, organic and hemp-derived CBD products, SOAR™ believes in constant improvement, striving to responsibly produce the most premium quality, high-dosage CBD offerings on the market.

SOAR™ products are tested and developed by a team of experienced wellness experts, with additional third-party testing. Packed in a GMP certified manufacturing facility with a Level 7 Cleanroom Classification (clean and clear of contaminants), SOAR™ products include:

Relief Realized Healing Stick (500 mg CBD; $50 ): The healing stick is a blend of pure, full-spectrum CBD and therapeutic essential oils that provide immediate soothing relief. It's portable size is perfect for throwing in a favorite gym bag or hiking backpack.

(500 mg CBD; ): The healing stick is a blend of pure, full-spectrum CBD and therapeutic essential oils that provide immediate soothing relief. It's portable size is perfect for throwing in a favorite gym bag or hiking backpack. Body Bettered Soothing Patches (150 mg CBD, 50 mg per patch; $30 ): The soothing patch is hypoallergenic and infused with enough pure CBD isolate to deliver relief for up to 72 hours. To use, place a patch directly over an area of pain or discomfort to deliver the CBD powered relief needed to keep moving and get the most out of the day.

(150 mg CBD, 50 mg per patch; ): The soothing patch is hypoallergenic and infused with enough pure CBD isolate to deliver relief for up to 72 hours. To use, place a patch directly over an area of pain or discomfort to deliver the CBD powered relief needed to keep moving and get the most out of the day. Time Taken Daily Gel Caps (750 mg CBD, 25 mg per capsule; $65 ): Gel caps are packed with CBD goodness combined with ancient herbs and adaptogens. Taken regularly, these little gel caps can deliver the broad-spectrum CBD needed to balance and clear the body and mind.

(750 mg CBD, 25 mg per capsule; ): Gel caps are packed with CBD goodness combined with ancient herbs and adaptogens. Taken regularly, these little gel caps can deliver the broad-spectrum CBD needed to balance and clear the body and mind. Day Delighted Wellness Gummies (750 mg CBD, 25 mg CBD per gummy; $55 ): SOAR™'s gummies are the tastiest way to get the most out of the mind and body with the help of CBD. Juicy and full of flavor, each gummy contains a measured dose of broad-spectrum CBD to produce the entourage effect.

(750 mg CBD, 25 mg CBD per gummy; ): SOAR™'s gummies are the tastiest way to get the most out of the mind and body with the help of CBD. Juicy and full of flavor, each gummy contains a measured dose of broad-spectrum CBD to produce the entourage effect. Softness Sealed Lip Balm (25 mg CBD; $8 ): A quick, convenient way to keep your lips feeling fresh with CBD isolate, the lip balm is easy to take anywhere. Available in a convenient, secure applicator, use the lip balm regularly before lips show signs of cracking or excessive dryness.

"SOAR™ is ready to hit the ground running to lift the minds and bodies of fellow adventure seekers curious about the wellness benefits of CBD," said Colin Kelley, president of SOAR™. "All of our products are crafted with our consumers' best interests in mind, which is why we bring the best quality and highest ethical standards to the marketplace. We are a wellness collective inspired to grow our fitness family and ignite positive change in our world, using our CBD products as vehicles to help us SOAR™."

The founders of SOAR™ aim to create a sense of community and connection with one another using their company's platform. Through local events and virtual initiatives such as Wellness Wednesday , SOAR™ offers everyone a space to listen, ask questions and learn about the mind and body benefits of CBD and other topics that their consumers care about, like social justice and environmental issues.

SOAR™ products are sold online at experiencesoar.com . To keep up on the latest news about SOAR™ and join the family, come along for the adventure on Facebook and Instagram .

About SOAR™

Founded in November of 2019, SOAR™ is a Minneapolis-based premium CBD brand for active bodies and minds. Now a diverse collective of like-minded, active enthusiasts keen on bringing you the cleanest, organic, hemp-derived CBD products on the market, SOAR™ develops products for people who share an enthusiasm for movement, wellness and positivity. Each SOAR product is created with organically farmed, hemp-derived CBD and contains less than 0.3% THC. To learn more about SOAR™ products and mission, please visit experiencesoar.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram .

