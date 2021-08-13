Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. Announces A New Division And Office In Sunny Orlando, Florida

Sobel's years of experience has facilitated them to expand their services from overseas to domestic shipments, to provide customers flexible options when it comes to transporting goods across borders via air freight forwarding service that is backed by quality customer care 24/7 - 365 days per year!

The logistics industry is largely about building long-lasting relationships. With a significant increase in growth over the past few years, we anticipate simplifying the logistics process for increasingly new customers. By always maintaining our high standard of service and care, Sobel is committed to maintaining these relationships.

Having opened offices in Miami, Chicago, and the newest office in Orlando, Sobel is extending its reach quickly across the country to help more businesses compete globally. Sobel offers a large variety of logistics and supply chain services for various industries, including food and drink items, footwear, apparel, chemicals, and consumer goods. The logistics industry is known for its complexity and constant change in compliance requirements. Consequently, Sobel strives to be a trailblazer by providing turnkey logistic solutions.

"I have been a part of the Sobel family for a couple of years now. I started at the New York location and recently moved to Orlando, where I am proud to announce the launching our newest location. It makes me proud to be part of such an amazing team as we expand our reach throughout America and the world." -Belinda P. Sobel Orlando.

About Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc.

Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. specializes in international freight forwarding, making it the ideal partner for businesses that are trying to compete on a global level. Founded in New York City nearly 70 years ago by Eli Sobel, this family-owned operation continues its tradition of giving each customer personalized attention with friendly service and regulatory compliance unmatched anywhere else today!

