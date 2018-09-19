SobelCo, One of South Florida's Largest Developers, Building Five Exquisite Models at its New Residences at Banyan Cay, Situated Within Banyan Cay Resort & Golf in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime renowned Boca Raton-based development company SobelCo, one of South Florida's largest developers, has announced that it will build 94 magnificent, private executive homes at its new Residences at Banyan Cay community. The community is situated within Banyan Cay Resort & Golf in West Palm Beach, a Noble House Hotels & Resorts property. Offering five prestigious one- and two-story models from which to choose, SobelCo will offer 15 unique design styles ― all reflecting British West Indies architecture.

Residences at Banyan Cay in West Palm Beach Residences at Banyan Cay in West Palm Beach

Prices for the executive homes will range from the $500,000s to the $700,000s. Pre-construction pricing is available for a limited time. SobelCo's first release of home sites in the community are standard and lakefront lots.

Boasting extravagant amenities, the Residences at Banyan Cay, a private, gated master-planned community, is West Palm Beach's only new home community east of I-95. It is conveniently located minutes from downtown West Palm Beach, CityPlace, Worth Avenue, and endless beaches.

The homes, featuring three or four bedrooms, and three to four-and one-half bathrooms, will offer 1,863 to 3,101 square feet of living space. Each home offers stunning craftsmanship and finishes, designer gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and GE® Profile stainless-steel appliances, impact-resistant windows and sliding glass doors, and 10-foot high-volume ceilings.

The luxurious, tropical paradise lifestyle that residents will enjoy is unparalleled. During pre-construction sales, each resident will enjoy a three-year social club membership to the exclusive Banyan Cay Resort & Golf, including access to the club's state-of-the-art gym, resort-style pool, soothing spa, cabanas, poolside tiki hut and Jacuzzi, and fine dining restaurant.

Golf memberships are available to residents who opt to join. These memberships offer access to the spectacular new 130-acre Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, which features exceptional elevation allowing for gentle moving fairways, sod-wall bunkers, and a variety of water features inspired by some of the world's most acclaimed golf courses. The golf membership also involves weekly social events, golf tournaments and family fun activities.

"The Residences at Banyan Cay present an incredible opportunity for buyers to live a luxurious, resort-style lifestyle within SobelCo's elegant, well-appointed homes," said Tirso San Jose, vice president of residential development of SobelCo. "The only new home community east of I-95 in West Palm Beach, the Residences at Banyan Cay offer the best of everything."

On Saturday, Sept. 22, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., SobelCo will host a consumer/public grand opening event for the Residences at Banyan Cay, highlighted by the unveiling of the four decorated model residences. This will include food, drinks, entertainment, giveaways, and model tours.

The Residences at Banyan Cay Sales Center is located at 3100 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. To schedule an appointment, call (844) 402-2352, or visit www.banyancayhomes.com to view the photo gallery, floor plans, and resort-style community and club amenities.

About SobelCo

Since 1958, providing superior service has been the cornerstone of SobelCo and its affiliated companies, American Construction and American Realty Corporation. A family-owned and operated business, SobelCo specializes in development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of commercial, retail and residential real estate. The SobelCo commitment to excellence shows in every development, significantly boosting the value of the surrounding community. SobelCo's objective is to preserve and enhance the value of real property by achieving the maximum return on investment through attention to efficient management, design, value engineering and homeowner/tenant relations. Just like its products, the company was built upon the principals of quality workmanship and top-notch service, all while upholding the highest possible standards of ethics and integrity. For more information, visit www.sobelco.com.

Media Contact:

Durée Ross, Durée & Company, Inc.

954.723.9350 / 201892@email4pr.com

SOURCE Residences at Banyan Cay

Related Links

https://banyancayhomes.com

