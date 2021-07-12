Sober Grid Users to Gain Access to Clinically Proven Digital Therapeutics Through New Commercial Partnership with Orexo

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sober Grid, the largest social media network for those in addiction recovery, and Orexo, a Swedish pharmaceutical company, today announced that Sober Grid's more than 300,000 users will gain access to Orexo's clinically proven digital therapeutics for problematic alcohol use (vorvida®) and depression (deprexis®) through their new partnership.

The Sober Grid community will be able to take advantage of vorvida® and deprexis®, digital therapies that help reduce problematic drinking patterns in adults and manage symptoms of depression, respectively, starting August 2021.

"Sober Grid has given us opportunity to create a space where people can turn to for inspiration, support, and understanding, no matter their situation," said Beau Mann, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Sober Grid. "Through our new partnership with Orexo, we're able to take that one step further by equipping our community members with clinically proven digital therapy–24 hours a day, 7 days a week."

Through an online platform, Orexo's digital therapeutics successfully provide cognitive behavioral therapy and other effective psychotherapeutic techniques across all devices, anytime, anywhere. The programs are supported by artificial intelligence, which individualizes and tailors content delivery based on the user's progress and specific needs.

"We're proud to partner with Sober Grid, which shares in our belief that each and every person deserves to have access to mental health resources that meet their unique needs," said Mikaela Odlander, Director of Digital Therapeutics, Orexo. "For those who prefer to work independently or are hesitant to seek in-person care or may not have physical access to a mental health professional, Orexo's digital therapeutics offer a unique solution by providing completely private, secure, and personalized access to mental health and addiction services, all from the comfort of home."

Orexo's digital therapies will first be available through Sober Grid's network of peer coaches, starting in August. Later in the year, vorvida® and deprexis® will be available to any user on the app.

About Sober Grid

Sober Grid is a free iOS/Android app that connects you with other people in or seeking recovery from Substance Use Disorders. Members are instantly connected to a global community in their neighborhoods and around the globe. Members can build strong support networks and inspire others. Sober Grid, Founded by CEO Beau Mann, started because he was looking for a supportive community that could be accessed anytime anywhere. Today it is a platform full of evidence-based tools to help anyone get instant addiction support. Sober Grid now offers affordable 24/7 Certified Peer Coaches to assist individuals in their recovery. Its peer coaches are trained and certified to help you along your recovery journey. For more information, visit http://www.sobergrid.com

About Orexo DTx

Orexo DTx is the digital health arm of Orexo AB, a pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies. The company addresses unmet needs within the growing space of mental illness and substance use disorders. Orexo DTx was created in Q4 of 2019 and in the second half-year of 2020 vorvida®, for alcohol misuse, and deprexis®, for depression, were launched in the US while, modia™, for opioid use disorder, is expected to be launched in in the second half-year 2021. All digital therapies are in partnership with the GAIA group.

Orexo DTx's mission is to redefine treatment of addiction by offering clinically validated digital therapeutics to ensure more successful treatment for patients and cost-effective solutions for payers.

The digital products are commercialized by Orexo DTx initially in the US where Orexo also commercializes its lead product ZUBSOLV® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual tablets (CIII) for treatment of opioid use disorder.

Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, where research and development activities are performed.

For information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.

