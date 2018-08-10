Sobi™ Appoints Anne Marie de Jonge Schuermans as Head of Technical Operations

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™) has appointed Anne Marie de Jonge Schuermans as Head of Sobi's new Technical Operations organisation, bringing together Sobi's Manufacturing Operations/Biological Development & Supply, Quality, Supply Chain, Procurement and Environment & Safety operations. Anne Marie will join on 1 October 2018, and be part of Sobi's Executive Committee.

Anne Marie joins Sobi from Biogen where she served as Vice President for Global Supply Chain Operations & Strategic Partnerships and as an Executive Board Member of Biogen International GmbH.

Anne Marie brings more than 15 years of experience in the healthcare industry from Biogen, Stryker and Novartis where she has headed international functions ranging from Supply Chain Operations, Internal & External Manufacturing, Quality, Environment, Health & Safety and Healthcare Compliance. She has a track record of putting processes and systems in place, and of driving transformation in cross-functional and cross-cultural settings.

She holds MSc degrees in Agriculture & Natural Environment from Wageningen Agricultural University in the Netherlands and in Environmental Management & Technology from the Ecole Polytechnique Féderale Lausanne (EPFL) in Switzerland, as well as a PhD in sciences from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETHZ) in Switzerland.

Anne Marie says she is excited to join Sobi. "Sobi has unique capabilities, a heritage in biologics manufacturing, development and supply, and a very exciting future within the rare disease space. I look forward to working with the teams to develop an effective and agile organisation set for growth," she says.

About Sobi™

Sobi™ is an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to rare diseases. Our vision is to be recognised as a global leader in providing access to innovative treatments that transform lives for individuals with rare diseases. The product portfolio is primarily focused on treatments in Haemophilia and Specialty Care. Partnering in the development and commercialisation of products in specialty care is a key element of our strategy. Sobi has pioneered in biotechnology with world-class capabilities in protein biochemistry and biologics manufacturing. In 2017, Sobi had total revenues of SEK 6.5 billion and approximately 850 employees. The share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information is available at www.sobi.com.

