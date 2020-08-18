Sobi appoints Dr Ravi Rao as new Head of Research & Development

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™) today announced that Ravi Rao has been appointed Head of Research & Development (R&D) as Milan Zdravkovic will pursue other opportunities outside of the company.

Ravi joins from Aeglea Biotherapeutics where he has been the Chief Medical Officer. His previous experience includes roles at GSK where he was Vice President, Global Medical Head, Immunology and Specialty Medicine Franchise as well as Vice President and Medicines Development Leader in Immuno-inflammation R&D. Prior to this he was Group Medical Director, Immunology Clinical Development at Roche Pharmaceuticals.

"I am very pleased that Ravi with his vast experience from early development through to launch will join Sobi as we now enter the next phase of our transformational journey. We have built a strong foundation with several new projects in our late stage pipeline with potential launches of new treatments for patients with rare diseases ahead of us", said Guido Oelkers CEO and President at Sobi. "Milan has been an important part of the transformation of Sobi, the leadership team and the creation of a substantial pipeline. I wish Milan all the best for his next move".

Ravi has long-standing experience in early and late stage development as well as medical affairs in immune-logy, specialty care and rare diseases spanning development, approval and launches of new drugs. Ravi was previously an academic rheumatologist at Imperial College and a post-doctoral fellow at Harvard University. He received his MB BCh from Cambridge University and PhD from Imperial College and is a Member of the Royal College of Physicians, London and an Honorary Member of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine.

Ravi will join Sobi on 1 September 2020 and be part of Sobi's Executive Committee.

About Sobi™



Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Sobi is providing sustainable access to innovative therapies in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty indications. Today, Sobi employs approximately 1,400 people across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Russia and North Africa. In 2019, Sobi's revenue amounted to SEK 14.2 billion. Sobi's share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. You can find more information about Sobi at www.sobi.com



Contacts

Paula Treutiger, Head of Communication & Investor Relations

+ 46 733 666 599

[email protected]

Linda Holmström, Corporate Communication & Investor Relations

+ 46 708 734 095

[email protected]



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/sobi-appoints-dr-r-avi-rao-as-new-head-of-research---development,c3170546

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/3170546/1292521.pdf Press release - Sobi appoints new Head of R&D

SOURCE Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB