Sobi Offers Advance Voting at the 2020 Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™) hereby informs that the shareholders may exercise their voting rights at the 2020 annual general meeting by voting in advance, so-called postal voting. Sobi urges shareholders to exercise this option in order to minimize the number of participants who attend the general meeting in person.

Shareholders who wish to exercise the option to vote in advance must shall be registered in the share register and have notified the company of their intention to attend the general meeting as stated in the notice of the annual general meeting and use a specific form. Instructions and the form are available at Sobi's web site, www.sobi.com.

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Sobi is providing sustainable access to innovative therapies in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty indications. Today, Sobi employs approximately 1,400 people across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Russia and North Africa. In 2019, Sobi's revenues amounted to SEK 14.2 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. You can find more information about Sobi at sobi.com.

