Sobi™ Publishes 2018 Annual and Sustainability Report

STOCKHOLM, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™) has released the company's 2018 Annual and Sustainability Report. The integrated report summarises our business and strategy, financial performance and work on sustainability.

"2018 was a year of transformation for Sobi," says Guido Oelkers, CEO and President. "Our substantial progress in Haemophilia, acquisitions in Immunology and sales growth in Specialty Care mean that the company is essentially, on a pro-forma basis, two-and-a-half times the size it was at the end of 2016. But it is important to understand that we see this as an important stepping stone. In the Annual and Sustainability Report, we outline how the strong growth we delivered throughout 2018 is fuelling our vision of becoming global leaders in providing innovative treatments that transform life for people with rare diseases."

Sobi's 2018 Annual and Sustainability Report is available on www.sobi.com as a downloadable pdf and in an on-line version.

About Sobi™

At Sobi, we are transforming the lives of people affected by rare diseases. As a specialised international biopharmaceutical company, we provide sustainable access to innovative therapies in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care. We bring something rare to rare diseases – a belief in the strength of focus, the power of agility and the potential of the people we are dedicated to serving. The hard work and dedication of our approximately 1050 employees around the globe has been instrumental in our success across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Russia and North Africa, leading to total revenues of SEK 9.1 billion in 2018. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. You can find more information about Sobi at www.sobi.com.

