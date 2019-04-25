Sobi Publishes Report for First Quarter 2019

STOCKHOLM, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™) today announces its results for the first quarter 2019. Total revenues were SEK 3,265 M (1,964), with 66 per cent revenue growth in the quarter compared with Q1 2018 (54 per cent at constant exchange rates (CER)). EBITA1 increased by 96 per cent to SEK 1,509 M (771) and adjusted EBITA2 was SEK 1,471 M, an increase of 91 per cent.

Highlights

SOBI003 moved into the second cohort of the phase 1/2 study

Analysis from the A-LONG/Kids A-LONG/ASPIRE and B-LONG/Kids B-LONG/B-YOND studies confirms the long-term efficacy and safety of rFVIIIFc and rFVIXFc prophylaxis for all types of bleeds in people of all age groups with severe haemophilia A and B respectively

Financial outlook 2019 – unchanged compared to the previously published outlook on 20 February.

Financial Summary



Q1 Q1

Full-year

Amounts in SEK M 2019 2018 Change 2018 Total revenues 3,265 1,964 66% 9,139 Gross profit 2,494 1,412 77% 6,723 Gross margin(1) 76% 72%

74% EBITA(1) 1,509 771 96% 3,571 EBITA adjusted(1,2) 1,471 771 91% 3,571 EBITA margin(1) 46% 39%

39% EBITA margin adjusted(1,2) 45% 39%

39% EBIT (operating profit) 1,227 660 86% 3,122 Profit for the period 903 515 75% 2,418 Earnings per share, SEK 3.14 1.91 64% 8.97 Earnings per share, SEK adjusted(2) 3.03 1.91 59% 8.97 (1)Alternative Performance Measures (APMs). (2)EBITA and EPS excluding impact from divestment of SOBI005 in Q1 2019.

Guido Oelkers, CEO and President:

"We started 2019 with a strong first quarter, with revenues of SEK 3,265 M and EBITA of SEK 1,509 M, corresponding to an EBITA margin of 46 per cent. We completed the acquisition of Synagis in late January and are in the process of integrating Synagis operations and employees into the organisation. The Haemophilia franchise continued to grow strongly, we have seen positive effects from the Gamifant launch in the US even though it is still in early launch phase, and we see an increasing demand for Synagis."

