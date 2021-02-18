Sobi publishes report for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™) today announces its results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020. Revenue growth for the full-year was 7 per cent with revenue of SEK 15,261 M. Adjusted EBITA was SEK 6,301 M, resulting in an adjusted EBITA margin of 41 per cent for the full year.

October - December

Total revenue of SEK 4,581 M (4,890), -6 per cent (-2 per cent at CER)

(4,890), -6 per cent (-2 per cent at CER) Adjusted EBITA 1,2 was SEK 2,177 M (2,380), with an adjusted EBITA margin 1,2 of 48 per cent (49) . Adjusted EBITA excludes positive impact from reversal of the CVR liability of SEK 399 M

was (2,380), with an adjusted EBITA margin of 48 per . Adjusted EBITA excludes positive impact from reversal of the CVR liability of Earnings per share (EPS) of SEK 5.09 (4.62), before dilution

(4.62), before dilution Sales for Elocta® were SEK 1,071 M (1,235) and for Alprolix® SEK 419 M (405)

(1,235) and for Alprolix® (405) Sales for Doptelet® were SEK 191 M (34)

(34) Sales for Kineret® were SEK 586 M (396), for Synagis® SEK 1,432 M (1,656) and for Gamifant®

SEK 263 M (180)

(396), for Synagis® (1,656) and for Gamifant® (180) Cash flow from operations of SEK 858 M (976)

(976) Sobi and Apellis entered collaboration for global co-development and ex-US commercialisation of systemic pegcetacoplan in rare diseases with urgent need for new treatments

January - December

Total revenue of SEK 15,261 M (14,248), 7 per cent growth (8 per cent at CER)

(14,248), 7 per cent growth (8 per cent at CER) Adjusted EBITA 1,2 was SEK 6,301 M (6,145), an increase of 3 per cent, with an adjusted EBITA margin 1,2 of 41 per cent (43)

was (6,145), an increase of 3 per cent, with an adjusted EBITA margin of 41 per EPS of SEK 11.01 (11.29), before dilution

(11.29), before dilution Sales for Elocta were SEK 4,585 M (4,508) and for Alprolix SEK 1,705 M (1,463)

(4,508) and for Alprolix (1,463) Sales for Doptelet were SEK 587 M (34)

(34) Sales for Kineret were SEK 2,079 M (1,571), for Synagis SEK 2,726 M (2,594 for the period

23 Jan- 31 Dec, 2019 ) and for Gamifant SEK 609 M (542)

(1,571), for Synagis (2,594 for the period 23 Jan- ) and for Gamifant (542) Cash flow from operations of SEK 5,214 M (3,634)

Outlook 2021

Revenue for the full-year 2021 is expected to be in the range of SEK 14,000 - 15,000 M

- EBITA margin is expected to be in the range of 30-35 per cent of revenue

Guido Oelkers, CEO and President:

"2020 was a year of extreme challenges but also great opportunities. The COVID-19 pandemic created a challenging situation for the whole organisation, which did its utmost to serve customers and ensure supply to patients. At the same time, we entered two important strategic partnerships fuelling our pipeline, strengthening our international footprint and enabling strong future growth. We closed the full year 2020 with solid revenue of SEK 15,261 M, both core areas showing double-digit growth. Adjusted EBITA grew by 3 per cent to SEK 6,301 M."

Financial Summary

Amounts in SEK M Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Change Full-year 2020 Full-year 2019 Change Total revenue 4,581 4,890 -6% 15,261 14,248 7% Gross profit 3,718 3,833 -3% 12,036 10,913 10% Gross margin1 81% 78%

79% 77%

EBITA1 2,576 2,288 13% 6,700 5,933 13% EBITA adjusted1,2 2,177 2,380 -9% 6,301 6,145 3% EBITA margin1 56% 47%

44% 42%

EBITA margin adjusted1,2 48% 49%

41% 43%

Profit for the period 1,502 1,360 10% 3,245 3,304 -2% Earnings per share, before dilution, SEK 5.09 4.62 10% 11.01 11.29 -2% Earnings per share, before dilution, SEK adjusted1,2, 3 3.74 4.90 -24% 9.66 11.89 -19%

1Alternative Performance Measures (APMs).

2EBITA Q4 and full-year 2020 excluding non-recurring item; other operating income related to the reversal of the CVR liability of SEK 399 M. EBITA 2019 excluding non-recurring items; transaction costs related to the acquisition of Dova in Q4 of SEK 92 M, restructuring costs of SEK 157 M in Q2 and gain from divestment of SOBI005 in Q1 of SEK 37 M.

3EPS Q4 and full-year 2020 excluding the reversal of the CVR liability of SEK 399 M. EPS 2019 excluding impairment of intangible assets of SEK 18 M related to restructuring in Q2.

---

About Sobi™

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Sobi is providing sustainable access to innovative therapies in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty indications. Sobi employs approximately 1,500 people across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Russia and Asia. In 2020, Sobi's revenues amounted to SEK 15.3 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. You can find more information about Sobi at sobi.com.



This information is information that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:00 CET on 18 February 2021.

