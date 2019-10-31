Sobi Publishes Report for Third Quarter 2019

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™) today announces its results for the third quarter 2019. Revenue growth in the quarter was 27 per cent with revenue of SEK 2,930 M (2,315). EBITA was SEK 1,099 M, resulting in an EBITA margin of 38 per cent.

Highlights (July – September)

Total revenue of SEK 2,930 M (2,315), 27 per cent revenue growth in the quarter compared with Q3 2018 (22 per cent at constant exchange rates (CER))

EBITA(1) was SEK 1,099 M (933), an increase of 18 per cent

Earnings per share (EPS) of SEK 1.84 (2.31)

Net debt(1) of SEK 7,606 M at 30 September 2019 (net cash of SEK 2,999 M at 31 Dec 2018 )

Sales for Elocta® were SEK 1,156 M (873) and sales for Alprolix® were SEK 341 M (255)

Sales for Gamifant® amounted to SEK 67 M , Synagis® sales were SEK 124 M and Kineret® sales amounted to SEK 409 M

Announcement of the intention to acquire Dova PharmaceuticalsTM* expanding scope of Haemophilia franchise into the broader area of haematology

Entered an expanded agreement with Sanofi to exercise early opt-in for the development and commercialisation of BIVV001, a potential once-weekly dosing for people with haemophilia A, and a follow-on product to Elocta

Completion of acquisition of emapalumab and related assets

Financial Summary



Q3 Q3

Jan-Sep Jan-Sep

Full-year Amounts in SEK M 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change 2018 Total revenue 2,930 2,315 27% 9,358 6,568 42% 9,139 Gross profit 2,173 1,741 25% 7,080 4,830 47% 6,723 Gross margin(1) 74% 75%

76% 74%

74% EBITA1 1,099 933 18% 3,645 2,655 37% 3,571 EBITA adjusted(1,2) 1,099 933 18% 3,764 2,655 42% 3,571 EBITA margin(1) 38% 40%

39% 40%

39% EBITA margin adjusted(1,2) 38% 40%

40% 40%

39% EBIT (operating profit) 754 820 -8% 2,659 2,320 15% 3,122 Profit for the period 542 623 -13% 1,944 1,823 7% 2,418 Earnings per share, SEK 1.84 2.31 -20% 6.66 6.77 -2% 8.97 Earnings per share, SEK adjusted(1,2,3) 1.84 2.31 -20% 6.98 6.77 3% 8.97 (1)Alternative Performance Measures (APMs).

(2)EBITA for the nine months of 2019 excluding non-recurring items

(3)EPS for the nine months of 2019 excluding impairment of intangible assets of SEK 18 M related to restructuring in Q2 2019.





















Guido Oelkers, CEO and President:

"Our growth journey continued in the third quarter, strengthening our Haematology franchise with the announcements of the intention to acquire Dova Pharmaceuticals1and our decision to opt in early to the development of BIVV001. Revenue growth in the quarter was 27 per cent with revenue of SEK 2,930 M (2,315). EBITA was SEK 1,099 M, resulting in an EBITA margin of 38 per cent."

(*)Offer of Dova Pharmaceuticals conditional upon the tender of a majority of the outstanding shares of Dova's common stock, as well as customary conditions.

