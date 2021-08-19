SOBRsafe Launches Pilot with Michigan's Largest Food Management Company

"We believe that SOBRsafe presents an exciting opportunity to recognize our team's outstanding efforts," stated Continental CEO Jim Bardy. "This is an innovative means to manage our existing alcohol policy, with the intent to prove safe operations and potentially reduce insurance premiums. SOBRsafe supports our mission to provide a safe working environment and community, and to encourage healthy living practices."

Followed SOBRsafe Chairman and CRO Dave Gandini, "Continental is an acknowledged industry leader in employee safety and wellness, and we feel that their interest in a pilot program with SOBRsafe is a meaningful validation of our solution. We are proud that a cutting-edge employer such as Continental is evaluating SOBRsafe as a potential partner in safety."

ABOUT CONTINENTAL SERVICES

From humble beginnings as a coffee and vending provider in 1989, Continental has grown into Michigan's largest food management company. Today, its 1,800+ employees provide a wide range of custom dining, refreshment services and catering solutions through an extensive brand lineup. Continental's services are focused on creating engaging experiences with fresh, handcrafted fare in corporate cafés, grab-and-go pantry-style vending markets, at special events and on luxury yacht charters. It is Continental's distinct privilege to serve more than 700 companies in all business and industry sectors throughout Metro Detroit and Lower Michigan. For more information, visit www.continentalserves.com.

ABOUT SOBRSAFE™

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and workers with an alcohol problem are 270% more likely to have an accident. In response, publicly-traded SOBRsafe™ has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including personal wearables, stationary access control and for telematics integration. A preventative solution in a historically reactive industry, it is being readied for deployment for school buses, commercial fleets, workplaces, managed care, young drivers and more. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor, or a driver the vehicle keys. An offender is immediately flagged, and the employer (or parent, rehab sponsor, etc.) is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. For more information, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

Forward Looking Statement

SOBR Safe, Inc.'s statements in this press release that are not historical fact and that relate to future plans or events are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include risks associated with changes in business conditions and similar events. The risks and uncertainties involved include those detailed from time to time in SOBR Safe, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including SOBRSafe, Inc.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

