SOC as a Service Market To Surpass $11.8 Billion Value by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the size of SOC as a service market was $4.4 billion in 2021, and it will advance at a growth rate of 11.6% in the forecast period, to touch the $11.8 billion mark by 2030. The main factor responsible for the market growth is the surge in the count of cyberattacks and cyber breaches. For example, there was a yearly growth of 50% in cyberattacks, worldwide. Likewise, the work-from-home and BYOD trends have improved the industry's growth potential.

The detection service category holds the largest share in the SOC as a service market, of about 37%, because of the growing acceptance of digital know-how. Moreover, targeted attacks have become more prevalent as the reliance of people on digital data and sharing a lot of data has increased. To lessen this, the need for detection services in companies is surging rapidly.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/soc-as-a-service-market/report-sample

Within the end user segment of the SOC as a service market, the BFSI industry held the largest revenue share, of over 45%, in 2021, as this industry is extensively targeted by cybercriminals. For instance, around 70% of the cyber breaches are aimed at BFSI organizations, and over 30 billion bank accounts are projected to be hacked in 2030. Moreover, each data breach can cost a BFSI company over $6 million.

The SOC as a service market in North America holds about 40% share, as the highest number of SOC as service vendors are present in the region. The number is on the rise, as the continent witnesses the most cyberattacks and data breaches. Furthermore, the growing use of cloud-based applications, platforms, and technologies requires tougher security. This is because these applications and platforms hold the private information of clients and businesses, along with information related to payment. In addition, governments offer specific budget provisions for encouraging the adoption of these solutions.

The U.S. is the market leader in North America, credited to the increasing acceptance of SOCaaS solutions because of the growing number of cybercrimes, including identity thefts. The insurance sector is the most-widely targeted sector, followed by consumer goods and services and telecommunications.

Browse detailed report on Global SOC as a Service Market Size, Share, Growth Drivers and Demand Forecast Report 2030

The APAC SOC as a service market will grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years, which can be ascribed to the fact that companies are rapidly accepting SOCaaS solutions to fight cyberattacks. Furthermore, a surge in cybercrime cases, growth in cybersecurity consciousness, increase in legislation and training, and fast digitization of processes are helping the market row in the region. For example, regional companies are attacked over 50 times every week by cybercriminals on average. Similarly, there is a yearly growth of around 160% in cyberattacks.

SOC as a Service Market Segmentation Analysis

By Component

Solutions

Professional Services

By Type

Detection Service

Prevention Service

Incident Response Service

By Type

Fully Managed

Co-Managed

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Application

Network Security

Application Security

Endpoint Security

Cloud Security

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Government and Public Sector

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Browse More Related Reports

Security as a Service Market Analysis, Emerging Trends, Key Players and Forecast Report 2030

KMaaS Market Analysis, Emerging Trends, Key Players and Forecast Report 2030

BFSI Security Market Analysis, Emerging Trends, Key Players and Forecast Report 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence