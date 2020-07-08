SOC Telemed Partners With Peninsula Regional Medical Center

RESTON, Va., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SOC Telemed (SOC), the leader in acute care telemedicine, today announces its work with Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PRMC), a 266-bed healthcare leader in Salisbury, Maryland to launch teleNeurology services.

The health system's new teleNeurology program will bolster onsite staff in the treatment of both strokes and broader neurological issues. For PRMC doctors and nurses in the emergency department, ICU, or anywhere else in the hospital, the teleNeurology partnership will mean that board-certified neurologists are available to support the care team, on-demand, for enhanced patient care.

"The advance into teleNeurology is another evolution in our long history of success at PRMC," says Dr. Karin DiBari, Vice President, Peninsula Regional Medical Group. "Our 3,300 physicians, staff and volunteers are proud to have been the leader in healthcare in the Delmarva Peninsula since 1897. By strengthening our offering in neurology with the exciting capabilities of SOC Telemed, we're ensuring our neurological care remains the best in the region for a generation to come."

SOC's teleNeurologists will support PRMC staff by responding on video to emergent or routine consult requests and virtually assessing patients. The collaboration between the SOC neurologists and the onsite care team will improve patient care plans, ensure around-the-clock neurologist coverage and further PRMC's commitment to coverage in both the office and the medical center.

"One exciting front in the future of neurology is telemedicine," says Mauricio Sirvent, General Manager, Neurology for SOC Telemed. "Emergency departments may see a handful of strokes in a day or a week. At SOC, we not only assess strokes, but a multitude of other neurological issues, every hour of every day around the country. Together with our partners, we're confident in our ability to operate the leading teleNeurology program. SOC-partnered hospitals increase the standardization, efficiency and overall quality of neurology programs onsite, while simultaneously reducing patient transfers and onsite physician burnout."

PRMC plans to go live with SOC's Telemed IQ platform for teleNeurology by September 2020.

About Peninsula Regional Medical Center

Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PRMC) in Salisbury, Maryland offers the widest array of specialty and subspecialty services on the Delmarva Peninsula.

At 266 acute care beds, PRMC is region's largest, most advanced tertiary care facility, which has been meeting the healthcare needs of Delmarva Peninsula residents since 1897. Its 3,300 physicians, staff and volunteers provide safe, compassionate and affordable care designed to exceed the expectations of the over 500,000 patients who rely on the Medical Center team each year for inpatient, outpatient, diagnostic, subacute and emergency/trauma services. It is the region's oldest healthcare institution with the most experienced team of healthcare professionals. It also infuses over $750 million annually into its regional economy, and is the recipient of over 150 national awards, recognitions and certifications in the past half-decade for the care it offers patients and the outcomes they experience.

New technologies, including robotic and small incision surgery, and advanced disease detection and treatment options continue to define the standard for safer care, faster recoveries and better outcomes.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed (SOC) is the largest national provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, value-based care organizations, and health plans. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC provides a supportive and dedicated partner presence, virtually delivering patient care through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry and teleICU as well as enabling healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs in any clinical specialty. SOC enables organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health. The company was the first provider of acute clinical telemedicine services to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has maintained that accreditation every year since inception. SOC Telemed is backed by Warburg Pincus and CRG. For more information, visit www.soctelemed.com.

