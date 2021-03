SOC Telemed to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

RESTON, Va., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOC Telemed (SOC) (Nasdaq: TLMD), the largest national provider of acute care telemedicine, today announced that the company will release results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 after the market closes. In conjunction, the management team will host a conference call to review the results at 5:00 p.m. E.T. on the same day.

Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-870-4263 for U.S. participants, or 1-412-317-0790 for international participants, and referencing the "SOC Telemed call"; or via a live audio webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company website at https://investors.soctelemed.com/ or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2568/40293. A webcast replay will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call at the same web link.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed (SOC) is the largest national provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC provides a supportive and dedicated partner presence, virtually delivering patient care through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, teleICU, and telePulmonology, enabling healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs in any clinical specialty. SOC enables organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health. The company was the first provider of acute clinical telemedicine services to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has maintained that accreditation every year since inception. For more information, visit www.soctelemed.com.

