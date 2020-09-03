SoCal Casino Players Choose 2020 Best Slots

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southern California Gaming Guide™ announced today results of its Reader's Choice 2020 BEST SLOTS voting conducted in July.

Multiple category winners include Dragon Link, Dancing Drums Explosion, Wheel of Fortune®, Smokin' Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel and more. The Southern California Gaming Guide Reader's Choice 2020 Best Slots™ are detailed in the September 2020 issue of the Southern California Gaming Guide in print and online at www.TheGamingGuide.com/BestSlots

The 2020 Best Slots include Southern California Gaming Guide™ readers' top votes for slot favorites in 11 categories. In July 2020, Southern California casino player readers voted for their favorite slot games from a list of nominated games including a write-in option. Congratulations to all the Reader's Choice 2020 Best Slots winners!

"Southern California has 24 casinos and over 45,000 slot machines, so every one of the 2020 Best Slots winners stand out as consistently delivering fun and exciting experiences. Since 2003 casino player readers have voted each year for their slot favorites. We were thrilled that even this year, voting included thousands of ballots," said Theon B. Cross, publisher of Southern California's only monthly casino and slot guide.

About the Southern California Gaming Guide™

Since 2002 the Southern California Gaming Guide has been Southern California's only monthly casino and slot guide. Available free of charge each month at participating Albertsons, Vons, 7-Eleven, CVS Pharmacy, Arco am/pm, Big Lots stores, plus independent grocery/convenience stores, restaurants, coffee shops, liquor stores, hotels, motels, fitness, senior and tourist centers, and more in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, and Imperial Counties.

SOURCE Gaming Guide

Related Links

http://www.TheGamingGuide.com

