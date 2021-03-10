SoCalBio's 4th Digital Health Conference to Showcase Latest Telemedicine and Remote/Virtual Care Innovations

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southern California Biomedical Council (SoCalBio) – the voice and advocate for the bioscience and digital health industries in the Greater Los Angeles region – today announced the keynote speaker lineup for its 4th Digital Health Conference (www.SoCalBioDH.com) which will be held virtually March 23 – 25.

The agenda includes keynotes by renowned experts including:

Aydogan Ozcan , PhD, Professor and Director at UCLA Bioengineering. Named one of the world's "Brilliant 10" scientists by Popular Science, Dr. Ozcan is a pioneering researcher and serial entrepreneur.

Dhruv K. Vig, PhD, VP at Silicon Valley Bank. Dr. Vig is a serial entrepreneur and digital health investment thought leader.

Yulun Wang , PhD, Head of R&D at Teladoc Health. Dr. Wang is a serial entrepreneur who is regarded as the "father of robotic surgery."

Each will share insights on the forces driving global digital health solutions -- from telemedicine and remote care to post-pandemic value-based healthcare.

In addition, Academy Award-winning producer Edward Saxon (credits include "The Silence of the Lambs," "Philadelphia," "Mandela" and "Enlightened") will discuss the power of storytelling for connecting with people of diverse backgrounds. His session on March 25th will focus on how digital health entrepreneurs can use storytelling techniques to engage with investors, partners, consumers and other stakeholders.

Conference panels will also feature leaders in digital health and bioscience investment, reimbursement, administration and regulatory affairs. The focus will be on peer-to-peer learning and best practices for commercializing remote care technology.

In addition, the conference will showcase 15-plus emerging companies selected by the SoCalBio Innovation Catalyst Program. They will present novel wearables, A.I.-based solutions, and other digital services that empower next-generation remote patient care.

Conference sessions and company presentations will be streamed live via the Whova Platform, which enables participants to connect directly with presenters and other attendees.

Attendees will receive email instructions for accessing wove and downloading the Conference mobile app (the platform will be accessible for six months after the conference).

SoCalBio welcomes support from the following Digital Health Conference sponsors:

About SoCalBio

SoCalBio is a nonprofit, member-supported trade association that promotes bioscience research, development, manufacturing, job creation and overall economic growth in the Greater Los Angeles region. The Council's programs help local firms gain access to capital, potential partners and business support services. SoCalBio also promotes technology transfer and workforce training, while informing policymakers and the public about the benefits of the L.A. region's life-science industry. More information about SoCalBio is available at www.socalbio.org.

