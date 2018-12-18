SoCalGas and LADWP Deliver Energy- and Water-Saving Devices to Nearly a Half Million Los Angeles Residents

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As many in Los Angeles begin holiday celebrations, nearly a half million residents will receive special packages in their mailboxes, courtesy of Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP). The boxes contain simple devices that the utilities' customers can easily install to save water and natural gas over the holidays and throughout the coming years. Single-family and multi-family residents who had not received similar devices through other SoCalGas or LADWP water conservation programs in recent years were selected to receive the kits. All totaled, the program has the potential to reduce natural gas use in Los Angeles by about 5.4 million therms a year, and water consumption by 5.7 billion gallons each year. Photos of the kit are available here.

Each package contains a water-efficient showerhead; two bathroom faucet aerators; a kitchen faucet aerator; and a device that alerts residents when their HVAC filter needs changing. Customers will also receive information on energy-saving water heaters, smart thermostats, clothes dryers and other appliances that are eligible for SoCalGas rebates.

"Providing these energy-saving tools is one of the most cost-effective ways SoCalGas can help our residential customers in L.A. reduce their natural gas and water use," said Dan Rendler, director of customer programs and assistance. "SoCalGas encourages residents to install these devices to save energy, water and money, and benefit the environment as well."

"Just in time for the holidays, LADWP and SoCalGas are spreading holiday cheer with care packages that will help us continue to protect our natural resources in 2019 and beyond," said Councilwoman Nury Martinez, who chairs the Energy, Climate Change, and Environmental Justice Committee of the Los Angeles City Council. "Simple initiatives such as these kits are highly impactful in our efforts to make saving water and energy a way of life."

"LADWP is proud to partner with SoCalGas in expanding programs and education outreach that helps customers save on their bills, reduce energy use and save water," said David Jacot, LADWP Director of Efficiency Solutions. "LADWP has long recognized water and energy conservation as a core strategy for improving our service reliability and creating a more sustainable city."

SoCalGas is a leader in researching and developing new technologies that improve energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and keep bills affordable for customers. In the past five years, SoCalGas energy efficiency programs have delivered more than 146 million therms in energy savings, enough to power 326,000 households a year, and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) by more than 775,000 metric tons, the equivalent of removing nearly 165,000 cars from the road. These advances have also helped save SoCalGas customers more than $161 million in utility bill costs over the past five years. The utility is also working to increase the production and use of renewable natural gas, which turns waste from dairies, farms, wastewater and landfills, into a source of clean and renewable energy to fuel homes and businesses. Learn more about the environmental and cost-saving benefits of renewable natural gas by viewing the utility's latest video, Digesting the Facts About Renewable Natural Gas.

In the City of Los Angeles, water conservation is among the city's multiple strategies to secure a sustainable water supply for Los Angeles and improve overall water supply reliability. With the help of LADWP's water conservation rebates and programs, coupled with educational and marketing campaigns, water conservation has become a way of life in Los Angeles. As of fiscal year 2017-18, each L.A. resident uses 112 gallons of water per day, one of the lowest of any major U.S. city. Today, the entire city of Los Angeles uses just as much as water as it did 40 years ago despite the rise in population by over 1 million. Read more at www.ladwp.com/waterconservation.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest natural gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, clean and increasingly renewable natural gas service to 21.8 million customers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California, where more than 90 percent of residents use natural gas for heating, hot water, cooking, drying clothes or other uses. Natural gas delivered through the company's pipelines also plays a key role in providing electricity to Californians—about 60 percent of electric power generated in the state comes from gas-fired power plants.

SoCalGas is committed to investing in its natural gas system infrastructure, while keeping bills affordable for our customers. From 2013 through 2017, the company spent nearly $6 billion to upgrade and modernize its natural gas system to enhance safety and reliability. The company is also committed to being a leader in the region's clean energy future, and is working to accelerate the use of renewable natural gas from dairy farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants and the development of renewable energy storage technologies. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

About LADWP

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is the nation's largest municipal utility, with a 7,880-megawatt electric capacity and serves an average of 438 million gallons of water per day to 4 million residents, its business and visitors in the City of Los Angeles. LADWP is aggressively working with its customers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by expanding renewable energy, energy efficiency and other clean energy alternatives. LADWP puts customers first by offering numerous rebate and incentive programs to help them reduce their energy use while also saving on their bills. To learn more about LADWP's rebate programs visit ladwp.com/save or call (800) DIAL-DWP. LADWP is also on Twitter (@LADWP), Instagram (@ladwp1) and Facebook.

