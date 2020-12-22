SoCalGas and LADWP Partner to Deliver 150,000 Energy and Water Efficiency Kits to Help the Environment and Save Customers Money and Energy

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) have partnered to distribute over 150,000 free energy and water efficiency kits to residents throughout Los Angeles. Each efficiency kit is equipped with simple household devices to help conserve water and natural gas and save money on utility bills. Installing these devices can reduce natural gas usage in Los Angeles by approximately 3.5 million therms and save 46,000 gallons of water per year as a result of this program.



(PRNewsfoto/Southern California Gas Company)

Each kit contains a water-efficient showerhead; two bathroom faucet aerators; and a kitchen faucet aerator. The energy and water efficiency kits will be delivered SoCalGas customers in Los Angeles who have not participated in the program in the last three years throughout the month of December. Customers will also receive information on energy-saving water heaters, smart thermostats, and other appliances that are eligible for SoCalGas rebates.



"SoCalGas and LADWP continue to help lower our environmental impact and protect our natural resources through the distribution of energy and water efficiency kits," said Los Angeles Councilmember Joe Buscaino. "These devices are simple and easy to install and have proven to be highly impactful as we make sustainable efforts to promote saving energy and water."



"Energy efficiency is one of the most cost-effective methods to reduce emissions," said Brian Prusnek, director of customer programs and assistance at SoCalGas. "Not only do these programs help the environment, they're actively helping our customers save money on their utility bills while also making a significant environmental impact as well."



"These simple yet effective kits will help LA residents conserve water while at the same time, save on their utility bills," said Richard Harasick, LADWP Senior Assistant General Manager of the Water System. "LADWP is proud of its long-standing partnership with SoCalGas to provide efficient, cost-saving solutions to customers' water and energy needs, especially during these difficult times.



In the City of Los Angeles, water conservation is among the city's multiple strategies to secure a sustainable water supply for Los Angeles and improve overall water supply reliability. With the help of LADWP's water conservation rebates and programs, water conservation has become a way of life in Los Angeles. Water use in Los Angeles has steadily declined over the past decades, and recently reached 105 gallons of water per person per day, one of the lowest of any major U.S. city. Read more at www.ladwp.com/waterconservation.



SoCalGas is a leader in researching and developing new technologies that improve energy efficiency, reduce emissions, and keep bills affordable for customers. The utility offers rebate incentive tools and energy savings programs to help customers conserve energy and save money while promoting an environmentally sustainable future. In the past five years, SoCalGas energy efficiency programs have delivered more than 195 million therms in energy savings, enough to power over 390,000 households a year, and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) by more than 1,000,000 metric tons, the equivalent of removing over 223,000 cars from the road. Overall, these projects have also helped SoCalGas customers save more than $217 million in utility bill costs over the past five years.



Additionally, the utility is also working to increase the production and use of renewable natural gas, which turns waste from dairies, farms, wastewater and landfills, into a source of clean and renewable energy to fuel homes and businesses. The utility recently began field testing a new technology that can simultaneously separate and compress hydrogen from a blend of hydrogen and natural gas to be transported through the natural gas pipeline system to help make a significant contribution towards a cleaner energy future. Learn more on ways to become more energy efficient through our various programs and incentives here.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, clean and increasingly renewable gas service to 21.8 million customers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California, where more than 90 percent of residents use natural gas for heating, hot water, cooking, drying clothes or other uses. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines also plays a key role in providing electricity to Californians— about 45 percent of electric power generated in the state comes from gas-fired power plants.



SoCalGas' vision is to be the cleanest gas utility in North America, delivering affordable and increasingly renewable energy to its customers. In support of that vision, SoCalGas is committed to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for our customers. From 2014 through 2018, the company invested nearly $6.5 billion to upgrade and modernize its pipeline system to enhance safety and reliability. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

About LADWP

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is the nation's largest municipal utility, with an 8,000 megawatt (MW) electric capacity and serving an average of 436 million gallons of water per day to the more than 4 million residents of the City of Los Angeles, its businesses and visitors. For more than 100 years, LADWP has provided the city with reliable water and power service in a cost effective and environmentally responsible manner.

SOURCE Southern California Gas Company

Related Links

http://www.socalgas.com

