SoCalGas and Sempra Energy Foundation Pledge as Much as $350,000 to California Wildfire Victims

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) and the Sempra Energy Foundation today announced as much as $350,000 in combined donations to support relief efforts for victims and evacuees impacted by the major wildfires that continue to burn throughout California. The contributions include:

$75,000 in disaster relief assistance from SoCalGas;

$25,000 in donations from Sempra Energy, the holding company that includes SoCalGas and San Diego Gas & Electric;

$75,000 in donations from the Sempra Energy Foundation, a private foundation of Sempra Energy, to the American Red Cross; and

$75,000 in donations from the Sempra Energy Foundation to the United Way of Ventura County, designated for the wildfire disaster-relief fund.

In addition, the Sempra Energy Foundation has agreed to match Sempra Energy employee donations up to $50,000 to the American Red Cross and United Way of Ventura County, adding potentially $100,000 to the total contribution for relief efforts.

"SoCalGas crews have been working with first responders around the clock to keep communities safe and to restore natural gas service to impacted customers because we know that being without natural gas service may be difficult, especially when temperatures are low," said Trisha Muse, director of community relations at SoCalGas. "It is our hope that these donations provide some relief and support to the thousands of families impacted by these devastating fires."

"Residents have faced so much devastation and confusion throughout these terrible wildfires," said Eric Harrison, president and CEO of United Way of Ventura County. "The continued support from the Sempra Energy Foundation, SoCalGas, and Sempra Energy employees will go a long way to provide immediate assistance to impacted households in Ventura County. We're so thankful for their ongoing generosity."

Through its strong network of volunteers, donors, and partners, the American Red Cross works to provide care, shelter, and hope for all people across the country and around the world affected by disaster.

In times of emergency, the United Way of Ventura County works to improve people's lives by mobilizing a wide range of partners to provide the necessary resources to those who need it most.

In addition to the American Red Cross and the United Way of Ventura County, the SoCalGas donations will support the following relief funds and organizations:

American Red Cross, Central California Region

American Red Cross, Los Angeles Region

Ventura County Fire Department's Widows, Orphans and Assistance Fund

Fire Department's Widows, Orphans and Assistance Fund Ventura County Community Foundation, Hills Fire and Woolsey Fires Sudden Urgent Needs Fund

Friends of Ventura County Animal Services

Los Angeles County Fire Department Foundation

Fire Department Foundation Big Heart Ranch

Boys & Girls Club of Malibu , Malibu Fire Relief Fund

, Fire Relief Fund Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation Noah's Legacy Fund

SoCalGas has more than 100 field representatives working alongside fire fighters in support of public safety and first responders. In areas where evacuation orders have been lifted, SoCalGas crews are working diligently to restore natural gas service to customers impacted by the fire.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest natural gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, clean and increasingly renewable natural gas service to 21.8 million customers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California, where more than 90 percent of residents use natural gas for heating, hot water, cooking, drying clothes or other uses. Natural gas delivered through the company's pipelines also plays a key role in providing electricity to Californians—about 60 percent of electric power generated in the state comes from gas-fired power plants.

SoCalGas is committed to investing in its natural gas system infrastructure, while keeping bills affordable for our customers. From 2013 through 2017, the company spent nearly $6 billion to upgrade and modernize its natural gas system to enhance safety and reliability. The company is also committed to being a leader in the region's clean energy future, and is working to accelerate the use of renewable natural gas from dairy farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants and the development of renewable energy storage technologies. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

About Sempra Energy Foundation

The Sempra Energy Foundation is the 501(c)(3) private foundation of Sempra Energy, a San Diego-based energy services holding company with 2017 revenues of more than $11 billion. The Sempra Energy companies' approximately 20,000 employees serve more than 40 million consumers worldwide. For more information on the Sempra Energy Foundation, visit sempraenergyfoundation.org.

