SoCalGas Employees Lead Drive to Get Hundreds of Hygiene Kits to Those Transitioning out of Homelessness through LA Family Housing

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) staff and LA Kings staff, fans and mascot Bailey today held a donation event for LA Family Housing, to deliver hundreds of hygiene items for people transitioning out of homelessness. SoCalGas and the Sempra Energy Foundation also teamed up to donate $50,000 to LA Family Housing (LAFH). Photos and videos from the event are available here.

"SoCalGas recognizes the importance of supporting our communities and especially those struggling with, or on the verge of homelessness. People from every walk of life are in need of the basics – many people seeking assistance for first time," said Gillian Wright, senior vice president of customer services at SoCalGas and board chair at LA Family Housing. "SoCalGas is in the business of making the basics affordable – affordable heat, hot water and more energy efficient homes. Over the years our employees have raised millions to support homeless initiatives. It's wonderful to see our employees and partners stepping up in this time of unprecedented need."

"The LA Kings and SoCalGas enjoy a tremendous partnership and it is exciting to come together during this difficult, unique time to assist our community," said Jennifer Pope, Vice President, Community Relations and Team Services at LA Kings. "Collectively -- with our fans -- the entire Kings family can help support these efforts and supporting LAFH."

"LAFH has always depended on a strong base of community support to help our participants as they transition out of homelessness," said Stephanie Klasky-Gamer, president and CEO of LA Family Housing. "As we navigate the complexities of the COVID -19 crisis, we have never been more grateful for dedicated community partners like SoCalGas and the LA Kings, who have found creative ways to remain engaged and meet the needs of our most vulnerable neighbors."

Each year LA Family Housing distributes 12,000 hygiene kits to people who are unhoused, living in temporary housing, and to families to have recently moved into a place of their own. During the COVID-19 crisis, they need an additional 3,000 kits each month to meet the need. Through community support and partnerships with leading organizations like SoCalGas and the LA Kings, LA Family Housing is working diligently to meet the needs of the most vulnerable while safeguarding program participants, staff, and volunteers.

For the donation drive, participants could either mail in supplies, purchase items from LAFH's Amazon wish list or attend the event at LAFH's North Hollywood headquarters to drop off their donated items from their vehicles. LAFH accepted new items such as cloth face coverings, thermometers, shampoo, conditioner, body wash and more.

LA Family Housing is a non-profit organization helping people to transition out of homelessness and poverty through a continuum of housing enriched with supportive services. The organization's vision is to be a leader in providing solutions to end homelessness. The non-profit operates 29 properties of temporary, permanently affordable, and permanent supportive housing across Los Angeles, with headquarters and most services based in the San Fernando Valley.

SoCalGas is a longtime supporter of LA Family Housing, having collaborated with the organization since 1998 and given over $132,000 in support. In March, SoCalGas announced a $1 million donation to nonprofit organizations throughout its service area to support the region's workforce, feed the hungry, and provide bill assistance to customers most affected by COVID-19.

Together, the Sempra Energy family of companies – including SoCalGas' sister California utility San Diego Gas and Electric, and the Sempra Energy Foundation – are stepping up with more than $8 million to those in need during this crisis.

About LA Family Housing

LA Family Housing (LAFH) is a non-profit organization that helps people break the cycle of homelessness and regain stability through a proven model of housing enriched with supportive services. Since their inception in 1983, LA Family Housing has become one of the largest developers of affordable housing and homeless services providers in Los Angeles. Today they have 29 properties of temporary, permanently affordable, and permanent supportive housing across Los Angeles, with headquarters and most services based in the San Fernando Valley. A regional leader in homeless services for families and individuals, LA Family Housing helps more than 11,000 people transition out of homelessness each year.

About Los Angeles Kings

For more than half a century, the Los Angeles Kings have been bringing excitement, passion and Stanley Cup glory to Southern California, delighting our deeply loyal fan base by being a leader in incredible events and employing the greatest players in NHL history. In addition, the legacy of the LA Kings is an ultimate first-class commitment both to our fans and our partners with an unmatched pledge to improving our community by serving as a model sports franchise.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, clean and increasingly renewable gas service to 21.8 million customers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California, where more than 90 percent of residents use natural gas for heating, hot water, cooking, drying clothes or other uses. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines also plays a key role in providing electricity to Californians— about 45 percent of electric power generated in the state comes from gas-fired power plants.

SoCalGas's vision is to be the cleanest gas utility in North America, delivering affordable and increasingly renewable energy to its customers. In support of that vision, SoCalGas is committed to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for our customers. From 2014 through 2018, the company invested nearly $6.5 billion to upgrade and modernize its pipeline system to enhance safety and reliability. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

