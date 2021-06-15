SoCalGas' H2 Hydrogen Home Named a Fast Company 2021 World-Changing Idea

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) and its H2 Hydrogen Home have been named one of Fast Company's World-Changing Ideas in the North America category. The award honors products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that are pursuing innovation for the good of society and the planet. Entries are judged on impact, design, scalability, and ingenuity. SoCalGas' H2 Hydrogen Home is the first project of its kind in the U.S. aiming to show how carbon-free gas made from renewable electricity can be used in pure form or as a blend to fuel clean energy systems of the future. SoCalGas' H2 Hydrogen Home and 17 other projects were selected among thousands of submissions considered for the honor by Fast Company.

"Our H2 Hydrogen Home demonstrates the important role of hydrogen in helping the state achieve its carbon neutrality goals," said Scott Drury, SoCalGas CEO. "As we lean into our mission to build the cleanest, safest, and most innovative energy company in America, we are proud that Fast Company agrees this project is a world-changing idea."

"Innovative projects like SoCalGas' H2 Hydrogen Home help demonstrate how hydrogen can play an important role in California's clean energy future," said Sen. Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera). "We congratulate SoCalGas for this recognition."

The H2 Hydrogen Home, which will be built later this year in the city of Downey, is the first fully integrated demonstration project with solar panels, a battery, and electrolyzer to convert solar energy to hydrogen and a fuel cell to supply electricity for the home. Hydrogen will also be blended with natural gas and used in the home's heat pump HVAC unit, water heater, clothes dryer, and gas stove. The home will function and feel exactly like a regular home but use reliable and clean energy 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

To learn more about SoCalGas' H2 Hydrogen Home, click here.

Hydrogen is already helping to reduce emissions from the transportation sector and will soon be used by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) to generate electricity. It can also be used to fuel hard-to-decarbonize industries. And energy experts found hydrogen provides an ideal solution for long-term storage of renewable energy on the larger grid as well.

In March, SoCalGas became the largest gas distribution utility in North America to set a commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045. A key component of that goal is to complete five hydrogen pilot projects by 2025, including the H2 Hydrogen Home.

For more information on SoCalGas' sustainability efforts, visit www.socalgas.com/mission.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, clean, and increasingly renewable gas service to 21.8 million consumers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines will continue to play a key role in California's clean energy transition—providing electric grid reliability and supporting wind and solar energy deployment.

SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest and most innovative energy company in America. In support of that mission, SoCalGas is committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045 and to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills, and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for customers. Over the past five years, the company invested nearly $7.5 billion to upgrade and modernize its pipeline system to enhance safety and reliability. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas), and Facebook.

