SoCalGas Joins LA Family Housing to Make Hundreds of Thanksgiving Dinner Kits for Those in Need

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) joined non-profit organization, LA Family Housing to make fleece pet blankets and assemble more than 300 Thanksgiving Dinner kits for Angelenos in need. This is the second year SoCalGas employee volunteers have assembled the Thanksgiving kits with LA Family Housing. Photos from the event are available here.

"SoCalGas realizes the immense need to support our friends and neighbors who are struggling with, or on the verge of, homelessness. Our employees take pride in being able to volunteer to help those who need it most, not only during the holiday season, but year-round," said Gillian Wright, senior vice president of customer services at SoCalGas and board member for LA Family Housing.

The Thanksgiving kits contain all the fixings one would need to make a traditional holiday dinner, including: canned cranberries, vegetables, yams, stuffing, and the like--plus a grocery store gift card for a turkey, which will help recipients to have a more enjoyable Thanksgiving holiday.

"The holidays can be a tense time of year for people transitioning out of homelessness," said Stephanie Klasky-Gamer, LA Family Housing President and CEO. "With the support of partners like SoCalGas, we hope to create as many moments of joy as we possibly can, to cultivate a sense of positivity and warm memories."

LA Family Housing is a non-profit organization helping people to transition out of homelessness and poverty through a continuum of housing enriched with supportive services. LA Family Housing's vision is to be a leader in providing solutions to end homelessness. The organization operates 29 properties of temporary, permanently affordable, and permanent supportive housing across Los Angeles, with headquarters and most services based in the San Fernando Valley. SoCalGas is a longtime supporter of LA Family Housing, having collaborated with the organization since 1998 and given over $102,000 in support.

Last year, SoCalGas donated more than $7 million to non-profits and community organizations. SoCalGas employees contributed more than $700,000 through payroll deductions and performed thousands of volunteer hours for various non-profit groups throughout its service territory.

In addition, SoCalGas raised a quarter of a million dollars for United Way's HomeWalk earlier this year in an effort to end homelessness. Learn more about SoCalGas' corporate giving at socalgas/com/our-community.

SoCalGas remains committed to not only improving our environment but also ensuring that every Californian has affordable energy. Earlier this year, SoCalGas committed to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030 – as part of a broad, inclusive and integrated plan to help achieve California's climate goals while maintaining affordability, reliability and choice for its customers.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest natural gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, clean and increasingly renewable natural gas service to 21.8 million customers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California, where more than 90 percent of residents use natural gas for heating, hot water, cooking, drying clothes or other uses. Natural gas delivered through the company's pipelines also plays a key role in providing electricity to Californians— about 45 percent of electric power generated in the state comes from gas-fired power plants.

SoCalGas' vision is to be the cleanest natural gas utility in North America , delivering affordable and increasingly renewable energy to its customers. In support of that vision, SoCalGas is committed to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its natural gas system infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for our customers. From 2014 through 2018, the company invested nearly $6.5 billion to upgrade and modernize its natural gas system to enhance safety and reliability. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

